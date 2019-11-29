PASTOR RETIREMENT DINNER AND CONCERT
Moral Hill Baptist Church will have a pastor’s retirement spaghetti dinner and concert on Saturday. The dinner will be at 3 p.m., with a concert at 4 p.m. Musical guests are The Family Five, Psalms 108, The Coles Family, Fresh Anointing and Mount Olive East Christian Male Chorus.
ANNIVERSARY
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will host and celebrate the church’s anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Gene Taylor as guest speaker, accompanied by the congregation of Grace Chapel of Greensboro, N.C.
FREE COMMUNITY MEALS/DINNERS
Meadow View A.M.E. Church, 1201 Summit Road, Martinsville, will have a free community dinner at 3-4 p.m. Saturday.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will have a Brunswick stew sale on Saturday. Stew is $6 per quart. For orders at kingdompoint.life/brunswickstew
Grace Baptist Church, 6400 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, will have a free community dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
REVIVAL
Christian View Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, 261 Burbank Dr., Ridgeway, will have revival at 7:30 nightly next Thursday through Dec. 7. FOr more information, call 276-957-3448.
MEDICARE SERVICE SEMINAR
First Baptist Church Collinsville will hold a Medicare service seminar at 1-3 p.m. Thursday, designed to be a safe, low-pressure way to get information regarding Medicare and other important topics.
SPECIAL SERVICE
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will have a Wednesday Night Worship Service at 7 p.m.Wednesday, with as guests the Rev. C. Lee Hagwood and the congregation of Agape Bible Christian Fellowship of Martinsville.
MORNING GLORIES
Bassett Church of the Brethren will hold its monthly meeting of Morning Glories, a community fellowship group, at 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall. Members should bring finger foods. Drinks will be provided.
CONCERT
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, featuring the Shelton Brothers. Finger foods will be served, and an offering will be taken. For information, call 276-673-6378.
CHRISTMAS/ADVENT EVENTS
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will present a musical video “Jubilee Christmas Again” at 4 p.m. Sunday in the chapel.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas program “Song of Joy” at 6 p.m. Sunday.
First Baptist Church Collinsville will have Hanging of the Greens service at 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by a fellowship social with light refreshments.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will host the combined choirs of Fieldale United Methodist Church and Fieldale Baptist Church in “Have You Heard” at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.
First Baptist Church Collinsville will have Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 for children of all ages.
Mountain View Church of God Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have a Christmas Celebration with God Can, beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22. Special music by Patrick County’s own God Can. A Christmas reception will follow.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events on Dec. 22. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
CANDLELIGHT/COMMUNION SERVICES
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Candlelight Communion Service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
CHRISTMAS BIBLE SCHOOL
Fielddale Baptist Church will have a 1-day Christmas Bible School at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 14 for children in preschool through fifth grade. No nursery will be provided, but lunch will be served.
DRIVE-THROUGH NATIVITY
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-through Nativity at 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 (weather permitting). Make-up day in the event of inclement weather will be Dec. 15.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, for the publication of Nov. 29, all information will be due Nov. 25. Send your information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com.
