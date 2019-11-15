THANKSGIVING SERVICES
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will host the Martinsville-Henry County Ministerial Association’s pre-Thanksgiving Day service at 5 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Gregory Howard, interim dean and associate professor of homiletics at Virginia Union University.
Interfaith Council of Martinsville & Henry County will have a Thanksgiving interfaith discussion, “Faith & Peace During Times of Stress,” at 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Ohev Zion Synagogue, 803 Parkview Ave., Martinsville. Presenters will be from the Jewish, Christian and Islamic traditions. For information, call 276-632-2828.
SPECIAL SERVICE
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry, with Evangelist Sarah S. Taylor, will have a service at 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building. The theme is “Four Emblems of the Holy Ghost,” with Elder Carter Martin speaking on Wind; Scott Marlowe talking about “Dove;” Taylor on “Fish;” and Evangelist Richard Boyd on “Rain.” Kenny Staples will summarize.
OLD FASHION DAY
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church will observe Old Fashion Day at 6 p.m. Sunday, with The Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Laymen League presenting a song service.
HOMECOMING
Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 304 Fayette St., will have homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Larry McDonald, accompanied by the congregation of Allens Chapel A.M.E. Church in Roxboro, N.C.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Pastor Helena Street and the New Bethel Christian Choir.
PASTOR’S AID SERVICE
Divine Faith Holiness, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will have a Pastor’s Aid service at 2 p.m. Sunday, with Elder Moses Barr delivering the message and the congregation of the Church Without Walls visiting.
MUSIC AND TASTING EVENT
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1000 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, will have its annual “Grazing Along the Crooked Road” tasting on Saturday, with entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary, when Allen Messenger and Friends perform. The tasting consists of three different meats, five vegetables, four salads, two breads and four desserts, all served in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. A limited number of tickets is available at the price of $15 and can be purchased by contacting 276-638-4597 or 276-638-4590. No tickets will be sold at the door.
GOSPEL FEST/FUNDRAISER RESTORATION SERVICE
Mountain View Baptist Church, 456 Piney Forest Road, Martinsville, will have a Gospel Fest/Fundraiser Restoration Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Psalms 108, The Family Five, The Faithful Travelers and Trueway on the program. Offering will be taken up.
FOR WOMEN
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church’s Women of Favor will host the annual Pastors’ Wives and Powerful Women Conference today and Saturday at the Stratford Conference Center, 149 Piney Forest Road, Danville. The theme is “Hold on Sister, Don’t Quit.” The guest preacher will be Elder Shelby Kellam of High Point, N.C., and the guest psalmist will be Stephanie Motley Ratliff. There will be two sessions and a buffet lunch on Saturday. Ladies Night Out will be at 6:30 tonight at Joe & Mimma’s Italian Restaurant, 3336 Riverside Drive. Overnight accommodations can be made at the Hampton Inn, Danville.
Meadow View A.M.E. Church will celebrate Ladies’ Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Elder Angela Dones, associate minister of Way of Truth Holiness Church in Preston.
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6620 Henry Road, Henry, will host a Ladies’ Retreat & Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The featured speaker will be Terri Lee Clark of My Brothers Crossing Ministry. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling/texting Carol at 434-713-8558 and will be available at the door for $2. The bazaar will feature 14 vendors, and chair yoga demonstrations will be offered.
COMMUNITY MEALS
First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have a free community breakfast at 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church St., Ridgeway, will have a free community breakfast at 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will have a free community meal at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Dine-in only. For more information, call 276-673-6355.
CONCERTS
Fairway Baptist Church, Bassett, will have Port City Quartet in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Meadow Christian Church, 1140 Meadowood Trail, Martinsville, will have The Millner Sisters in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in celebration of the 47th anniversary of the Chorus of Meadow Christian Church.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have a Choir Reunion Concert in memory of the church’s founder, the late Bishop H.C. Eggleston, at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, featuring the Shelton Brothers. Finger foods will be served, and an offering will be taken. For information, call 276-673-6378.
MEN’S DAY
The Men’s Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Men’s Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Thurmond O. Echols Jr., pastor of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton, as speaker, accompanied by his choir, ushers and congregation.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have as guest speaker Bishop Bob Williams of the Apostolic Word Christian Fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Jerusalem Free Deliverance Church, 135 Blue Knob Road, Leatherwood, will have as guest speaker Apostle James H. Carter and congregation from Cornerstone Church in Thomasville, N.C., at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, for the publication of Nov. 29, all information will be due on Monday, Nov. 25. Send your information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com.
