CONCERTS
Grace Baptist Church, 6400 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, will present the Wells Band at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for music and preaching followed by a covered-dish luncheon. For information, call 276-734-1056.
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 featuring the Shelton Brothers. Finger foods will be served, and an offering will be taken. For information, call 276-673-6378.
THANKSGIVING EVENTS
Interfaith Council of Martinsville & Henry County will have a Thanksgiving interfaith discussion on Faith & Peace during times of stress at 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Othev Zion Synagogue, 803 Parkview Ave., Martinsville. Presenters will be from the Jewish, Christian and Islamic traditions. For information, call 276-632-2828.
ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMING/PASTOR APPRECIATION
St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 7470 Axton Road, Axton, will celebrate the church’s 82nd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker the Rev. Rodney Dillard and the choir and congregation of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. or upon the arrival of the guests.
Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, on Sunday is celebrating the 19th anniversary of Pastor Mendell A. Motley. The speaker at 10:30 a.m. is Pastor Nanette Wingard from Rest, Renew, Restore Ministries in Dallas, Texas. The 3 p.m. guests will be Bishop Raymond Bennett and the choir and congregation from The Greater Canaan Land Church in Gretna.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will celebrate the 39th anniversary of Vicky Wilson and The Divine Host at 5 p.m. Saturday. Several groups will perform. There is no admission, but an offering will be collected. For information, contact Sister Vicky Wilson at 434-203-1031.
CONFERENCES
United in Christ Kingdom Fellowship at 211 N. Oakland Ave., in Eden, N.C., will host the Second Holy Convocation this weekend. Bishop Victor Hairston of Stafford will preside, starting at 6 p.m. today with an ordination and licensing service, followed at 7 by a worship service, with Pastor Ronald Corbett of Charity Apostolic Church in Reidsville, N.C., as speaker. All clergy are asked to wear civic attire. On Saturday, a prayer at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by a workshop at 10-noon. A worship service at 7 p.m. will feature as speaker Wesley K. Childress Sr., pastor of True Bread Worship Center in Martinsville. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and “Sunday Celebration” at 11:15, with Hairston as the speaker. Clergy will wear choir vestments for the service.
Virginia Baptist State Convention Ushers Fellowship will be in session today and Saturday at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church. There will be a prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. today at the church with a training session at 10 a.m. conducted by Mervin Brown Jr. A memorial will be at 2 p.m. President Hester Bruce of Lynchburg will give an address at 2:15 p.m., with an ushers banquet at 7 p.m. The Rev. Garrett Harmon, pastor of Level Run Baptist Church of Altavista, will speak. On Saturday the youth will be in session, and there will be an ushers panel discussion. The closing session will be at 11 a.m., with guest speaker the Rev. Matthew L. Brown, pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church in Martinsville, accompanied by his church’s youth choir.
The Galilean House of Worship, 5978 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will have an Impact Development Conference at 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. next Friday and 10 a.m. Nov. 9. Registration is free. Speakers include Bishop Michael Penn, Bishop Wes Witcher Jr., Elder Gail N. Hagwood, Bishop Steven Norman, Shasta Heflin, the Rev. Gloria Luck, Bishop Eugene Logan, Carl Gray, Catherine Parker and other guest teachers.
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church’s Women of Favor will host the annual Pastors’ Wives and Powerful Women Conference on Nov. 15-16 at the Stratford Conference Center, 149 Piney Forest Road. The theme is “Hold on Sister, Don’t Quit,” beginning at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 16. Guest preacher will be Elder Shelby Kellam of High Point, N.C., and guest psalmist will be Stephanie Motley Ratliff. There will be two sessions and a buffet lunch. There will also be a Ladies Night Out at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Joe & Mimma’s Italian Restaurant, 3336 Riverside Drive. Overnight accommodations can be made at the Hampton Inn, Danville. For a special rate for those wishing to stay and attend Saturday’s conference, contact Divens by Sunday at 336-279-0444.
FRIENDS & FAMILY DAY
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC) will celebrate Friends & Family Day during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday.
CRAFTMAN’S FAIR
Mount Calvary Women’s Ministry, 350 A.L. Philpott Highway 58, Axton, will have a Craftman’s Fair from 9 a.m.-2 pm. Saturday. Crafts, baked goods, beauty products, household products, art work, etc., hot dogs and beverages will be available.
YARD SALES
Day Star Ministries, 6387 Virginia Ave., Bassett, will have a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ, 1991 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have a garage sale and fish fry at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. A fish fry and hot dogs will be available at 10 a.m.
FIRST FRIDAY MUSIC AND VETERANS MEAL
County Line Christian Church, Axton, will have a free meal for area veterans at 6 p.m. today, followed by First Friday Music, featuring the band Second Chance at 7. Refreshments are free.
CLOTHES GIVEAWAYS
Friendship Baptist Church, 71 Ross St., Bassett, will have a clothes giveaway at 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
Christ’s Church, 1425 Spruce St., Ext., Martinsville, will have a Free Clothing Closet at 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Enter on Tan Bark Street behind the church and take the stairs. Clothing donations will be accepted.
USHER SERVICE
Divine Faith Holiness, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will have its Usher Service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Marvin Slade delivering the message, accompanied by members of the Evangelical Holiness Church.
FUNDRAISER BUFFET
God’s Love Outreach Ministry, 1223 Chatham Heights Road, will have an all-you-can-eat Soul Food Buffet at 5 p.m. Saturday. The menu includes fried chicken, meatloaf, pigs feet, BBQ ribs, baked ham, pork roast, fat back, collard greens, green beans, macaroni & cheese, potato salad, cabbage, pinto beans, biscuits, cornbread, cobblers, pound cake, red velvet cake and drinks. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 10 years old.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Mount Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale Road, Martinsville, will have special services at 7 p.m. next Friday and at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 featuring Apostle R.M. Alexander-Pickney of Oxon Hill, Md., who will speak on “Christ’s Power revealed to a dying church.”
CHRISMON CLASSES
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have Chrismon classes at 9 a.m. and 8 p..m. Nov. 11 in the social hall of the church. For information, call 276-673-1181. Cost is $13.
FALL BAZAAR
Smith Memorial United Methodist, corner Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard, Collinsville, will have its fall bazaar at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Baked goods, crafts, yard sale and breakfast will be available.
REVIVAL
The Baptist Ministers Conference of Martinsville and vicinity will host a citywide revival at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday through next Friday at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville. The evangelists are: Wednesday, the Rev. Anthony Pass, pastor of Mount Zion, Ringgold; Thursday, the Rev. Maurice Ferrell, pastor of Vance Street Baptist Church, Danville; and Friday, the Rev. William C. Randolph, pastor of Mount Zion in Ridgeway. Area choirs will sing.
MARTINSVILLE COMMUNITY CARE COLLABORATIVE
First United Methodist Martinsville will host the Martinsville Community Care Collaborative at 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 East Main St. Available will be dental and medical screenings, flu shots, hearing and vision tests and other services.
YOUTH SUMMIT CANCELLATION
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church announces the cancellation of the Youth Summit it had scheduled for Saturday.
