ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMING/PASTOR APPRECIATION
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Music Department Anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. A program to honor the retirement of the Rev. Thurman O. Echols Jr. will feature the Joybells, Toni Ramey Webster and Georgia Ramey. A light lunch will be served at 1:30.
Carroll Memorial United Methodist Church, 403 Axton Road, will have homecoming on Sunday. Former pastor Warren Cash will speak, and the Cash family will sing, at the 11 a.m. service. A meal will be served afterward.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will celebrate the 39th anniversary of Vicky Wilson & The Divine Host at 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Several groups will perform. There is no admission, but an offering will be collected.
First Assembly of God, 1002 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, will have homecoming and a pastor appreciation service for Pastor Alvin “Joe” Nunley on Sunday. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and worship at 11. The gospel group Singing His Praises will sing, and a dinner will be served afterward in the fellowship hall.
Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, Collinsville, will have its homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with a fellowship meal to follow. Guest speaker will be Mike Presley.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Church, 609 Sunset Drive, Bassett, will honor Pastors Todd and Patricia Foster at 6 p.m. Oct. 20, with guest speaker Ronald Diggs, pastor and founder of World of Life Tabernacle in High Point, N.C.
Progressive Prayer Temple, 64 Cameron Road, Martinsville, in honor of its 27th pastoral anniversary will have guest speaker Elder Frank Tatum from Trinity Church of the Living God in Stuart for the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday. The guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service will be Elder Wesley Childress, pastor of True Bread Worship Center, Martinsville, along with his church’s choir and congregation.
Reachout Apostolic Tabernacle will have Pastor Appreciation Week beginning on Wednesday, with guest speaker Dorothy Glass and members of Cornerstone Church of Jesus Christ, and Thursday, with guest speaker Bishop John Campbell and members of Bethel Way Church of Christ. Services will begin at 7 nightly.
Rives Road Baptist Church will have Pastor and First Lady Appreciation events, with a gospel singing at 5 p.m. Saturday and a service at 3 p.m. Sunday, featuring the Rev. James Perkins of Truevine Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
GALLOWAYS AT BLUE RIDGE REHAB
The Galloways will perform at Blue Ridge Rehab at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Sam Galloway will preach, and his wife, Vergie Galloway, will sing.
FREE MEALS
Love and Hope Ministries, 1844 Virginia Ave., will serve free meals of barbecue and roast beef sandwiches, with side dishes and desserts, at 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
MEN’S DAY
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville, will celebrate Men’s Day on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. William Johnson III, pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church in South Chesterfield, will be guest speaker.
MARTINSVILLE COMMUNITY CARE COLLABORATIVE
First United Methodist Martinsville will have the Martinsville Community Care Collaborative at 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 East Main St. Available will be dental and medical screenings, flu shots, hearing and vision tests and other services.
MUSICAL EVENTS
Heritage Winds of U.S. Air Force, from joint bases Langley and Eustis, will perform in concert at 7 tonight at First Baptist Church, Martinsville.
The Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will have a gospel concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 26, featuring Bishop Rance Allen, The Original Sensatioanl Aires, The Loving Sisters, Psalms 108 and “Fantasic Mother,” Doors opening at 1 p.m. for vendors and food. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door, and can be purchased at Abe Koplen’s, Danville, 434-251-6941; vendor information, 434-420-7972; Jackie’s, Danville, 540-206-4246, 276-252-2499; WYNC, Yanceyville-Galilean Box Office, 276-638-2066, Martinsville; Tammy’s Hair Shop, 276-632-9255, Martinsville; Heritage Barber Shop-Rupe, Martinsville.
RENEWAL/REVIVAL
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Incorporated, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will have renewal/revival services at 3 p.m. Sunday and at 7 nightly Monday through next Friday. Speakers: Sunday, Rev. Larry Penn, pastor of New Sharon Grove Baptist Church, Axton; Monday, Rev. George Reynolds, pastor of Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, Danville; Tuesday, Rev. William C. Randolph, pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Ridgeway; Wednesday, Rev. Emmett Young III, pastor of Loyal Baptist Church, Danville; Thursday, Rev. Harold Carelock, pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Fieldale; Friday, Rev. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville, Martinsville. Each will be accompanied by his choir, ushers and congregations.
The Antioch Baptist Church will have fall revival services at 7 nightly Monday through Wednesday. Guest speakers: Monday, JoAnn Robinson and menbers of Christian View Baptist Church; Tuesday, the Rev. William Wilson and members of Morning Star Baptist Church; and Wednesday, the Rev. Taylor Tolliver and members of Friendship Baptist Church.
Mount Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale Road, will have Fall Revival at 7 nightly Wednesday through next Friday, with minister Gregory Ross leading the services.
CONVOCATION
Bible Way Greater Assurance Ministries will have its annual Convocation on Sunday through Wednesday, with a theme “A Mind To Work.” Guest speaker at 3 p.m. Sunday is Bishop Gordon Warren of Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church, Bassett; at 7 p.m. Monday, Pastor Jonta Martin of Full Gospel UHC, Bassett; at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pastor Warren Watts of Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Bassett; and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bishop Randy Martin of Bible Way Greater Assurance Ministries, Bassett.
GUESTS
Jerusalem Free Deliverance Church, 135 Blue Knob Road, Leatherwood, will have Bishop Clieve Adams and the congregation from Jerusalem Way of the Cross Church in Rocky Mount for a service at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
Greater Lilly of the Valley Apostolic Holiness Church, 3513 Bassett Heights, Bassett, will have a fellowship service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Elder Gary Copeland of Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church in Martinsville.
LECTURE SERIES
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will host the McAllister Lecture Series Oct. 19-20. Guest speaker Alan Snyder, professor at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., will discuss “C.S. Lewis — The Man, The Message, The Appeal” in two sessions, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, with lunch provided; and during the Sunday school hour (9:30 a.m.) and 11 a.m. worship service on Oct. 20.
FREE ITEMS
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have Caring for Sharing Day at 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Clothing, toys and small household items will be available at no cost.
FUNDRAISERS
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ, 1001 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have a garage sale and fish fry Saturday at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church’s Ministries Building.
St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Women’s Guild will have a yard sale at 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church. Items may be dropped off in the basement from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold a Blessing of the Animals service for leash-controlled pets at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 in the parking lot.
CONFERENCES
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association will hold meetings for Saturday at the Pilgrim Baptist Church. Women’s Missionary and Educational Auxiliary will meet at 8:45 a.m. and the executive board at 10:30. Host pastor Eric Hairston is the moderator.
Antioch Baptist Church Women’s Ministry will have a Women’s Conference today and Saturday. At 7 tonight minister Gwendolyn Dervin will speak. Saturday’s activities begin at 11 a.m., followed by speaker Barbara Hester at noon.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.