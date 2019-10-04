ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMING
Fresh Start Ministry, 337 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will have its Ushers Anniversary service at 2 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Elder Gary Copeland.
Meadow Christian Church, 1140 Meadowtrail, Martinsville, will celebrate the 64th anniversary of its Usher Board at 4 p.m. Sunday, with guest preacher Elder Alicia Parker of Deliverance Temple Restoration Ministries in Raleigh, N.C.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the third anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. John F. Adams, at 11 a.m. Sunday at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, 67 Boonstock Road, Martinsville. Mark Johnson, associate minister of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C., will deliver the message. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. There will be no afternoon service.
Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, Collinsville, will have its homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13, with a fellowship meal to follow. Special guest speaker will be Mike Presley.
Valley Drive Baptist Church will celebrate its 50th anniversary/homecoming at 10 a.m. Sunday, with music by Swift Creek, Jackie Turner and others. A review of the past 50 years will be captured in a book of remembrance, with items given away. There will be a message by Pastor Bobby Rakes, and homecoming dinner will be served.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of John F. Adams at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be Mark Johnson from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C. Lunch will be served following the service. There will be no afternoon service.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Church, 609 Sunset Drive, Bassett, will honor Pastors Todd and Patricia Foster at 6 p.m. Oct. 20, with guest speaker Ronald Diggs, pastor and founder of World of Life Tabernacle in High Point, N.C.
LECTURE SERIES
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will host the McAllister Lecture Series Oct. 19-20. Guest speaker Alan Snyder, professor at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., will discuss “C.S. Lewis — The Man, The Message, The Appeal” in two sessions, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, with lunch provided; and during the Sunday school hour (9:30 a.m.) and 11 a.m. worship service Oct. 20.
RAINBOW TEA
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a rainbow tea at 5 p.m. Saturday, with Sherell Fuller, director of teaching fellows/assistant professor at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., as guest speaker. Louandrea Craighead will sing.
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS SERVICE
Divine Faith Holiness, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will have a breast cancer awareness service at 4 p.m. Saturday.
FREE ITEMS
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have Caring for Sharing Day at 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Clothing, toys and small household items will be available at no cost.
COMMUNITY MEALS
Snow Creek Christian Church, 4970 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, will have a country breakfast buffet at 7-10 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 8 and younger. Crafts and baked goods also are on sale, with proceeds going to support backpack program at Snow Creek Elementary.
FUNDRAISERS
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, located on U.S. 58, will have a yard sale at 8 a.m. and a plate food sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Old Store House, to benefit the church building fund. Plates are $8 (for one meat and two sides) from meatloaf, fish, fried chicken, collard greens, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread or roll, red velvet cake or fried sweet potato pie.
St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Women’s Guild will have a yard sale at 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church. Items may be dropped off in the basement from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ, 1001 Brookdale St., Martinville, will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church Ministries Building.
MUSICAL EVENTS
Heritage Winds of U.S. Air Force, from joint bases Langley and Eustis, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Martinsville on Friday, Oct. 11.
Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway, will have a gospel singing with Jason Runnels at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
FRIENDS & FAMILY DAY
Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway, will have Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the gospel/bluegrass singers One Day at at Time and guest speaker Mark Helms.
Clearview Wesleyan Church, 925 Barrows Mill Road, Martinsville, will celebrate Friends & Family Day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served.
ROYALTY PAGEANT
Mount Bethel Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale St., will have a Royalty Pageant at 5 p.m. Saturday.
FESTIVALS
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have Parish Fall Festival at 1 p.m. Sunday on the church grounds.
REVIVALS
New Bethel Christian Church will have revival at 7 nightly Monday through Wednesday. Speakers, accompanied by their congregations, will be: the Rev. Dexter Brown of Antioch Christian Church on Monday; the Rev. Kathy Thomas Grant of First Christian Church on Tuesday; and the Rev. Byron Battle of Little Bethlehem Christian Church and moderator of Piedmont District Convention Disciples of Christ Churches on Wednesday.
Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway, will have revival services at 7 nightly Monday through Wednesday, with Evangelist Jesse Butcher and family singing and preaching.
Valley Drive Baptist Church will have revival services at 7 each evening Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 4, with Josh Montgomery as evangelist.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have fall revival services at 7 nightly through Friday. Speaker will include: The Rev. William C. Randolph of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway on Friday, Oct. 4.
Community Baptist Church, 5315 Airport Road, Bassett, is having revival at 7 nightly Wednesday through next Friday. James Orange and the Orange Family will participate.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have family movie night at 6 Sunday, with refreshments.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold a Blessing of the Animals service for leash-controlled pets at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 in the parking lot.
COMMUNITY HEALTH, WELLNESS AND INFORMATIONAL FAIR
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have a Community Health, Wellness and Informational Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday.
