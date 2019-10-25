ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMING/PASTOR APPRECIATION
Agape Bible Christian Fellowship will honor Pastor C. Lee Hagwood Sr. at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, with Elder James A. Hagwood as guest speaker. A service at 3 p.m. will feature Reginald Carter of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Lunch will be served after morning worship service.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will celebrate Pastor’s Appreciation Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and with a special program at 7 p.m.
Progressive Prayer Temple, 64 Cameron Road, Martinsville, on Sunday will honor the 27th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Milton Johnson Sr. Bishop Joe Gravely will speak at the 10:30 a.m. service, and at 3:30 p.m. Elder Dennis Hardy, pastor of Faith Ministries from Roanoke, accompanied by his choir and congregation, will speak.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. Matthew L. Brown and First Lady India Brown’s third pastoral anniversary on Sunday. Rev. Joseph Charlton, pastor of Hills Creek Baptist Church in Gladys, will be guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Leroy Mitchell, pastor of Greater Brookville Church in Lynchburg, will be guest speaker at 3 p.m.
Mount Olive Church will have a “Pink-Out” service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday for breast cancer awareness and also will celebrate Pastor Roer Morrison’s 67th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Elder Marshall I. Wells and members of Divine Faith Holiness Church family of Martinsville as guests.
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will honor Pastor and First Lady Elder Marvin and Shirley Slade during Sunday’s morning worship service at 11.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will celebrate the 39th anniversary of Vicky Wilson and The Divine Host at 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Several groups will perform. There is no admission, but an offering will be collected. For information, contact Sister Vicky Wilson at 434-203-1031.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have Pastor Donald Darby from Amazing Grace Ministries of Mount Airy, N.C., as guest speaker at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Greater Lilly of the Valley Apostolic Holiness Church, 3513 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have as guests Elder Richard Spencer and the choir of Fresh Harvest Christian Church in Woolwine at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Mount Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale Road, Martinsville, will have Apostle R.M. Alexander-Pinkney of Oxon Hill, Md., to lead services at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. Nov. 9.
REVIVAL
Temple Baptist Church, 125 English Road, Martinsville, will have Missions Revival nightly Sunday through Wednesday. Missionary Jerry Whitlow will speak at 6 on Sunday and at 7 on Monday through Wednesday.
OLD-FASHIONED DAY
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road, will have an Old-Fashioned Day service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with as guest the Rev. JeSie Morris of Mount Sinai Baptist Church of Eden, N.C. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will hold Old-Fashioned Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, with as guests the Rev. Junior Wimbush and his congregation from Antioch Christian Church in Spencer. Lunch will be served upon the arrival of guests.
COMMUNITY MEALS
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard, will have a community meal at 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., Stanleytown, will have a free Neighbors Eating Together meal at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. CVS will be providing free flu shots on site. For questions, call 276-629-2256.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., will have a free community meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
WORSHIP IN PINK
Grace Presbyterian Church will “worship in pink” to bring awareness to breast cancer. Margaret Kellam, a breast cancer survivor, will address the congregation during regular morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
BRUNSWICK STEW/PIE SALE
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will have a Brunswick stew and fried pie sale at 9 a.m. Saturday. Stew is $6 per quart, and fried apple and sweet potato pies are $2.50 each. You can pre-order at the church. Stew also will be available at Woody’s Supermarket in Ridgeway.
FISH FRY/PLATE SALE
Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold a fish fry-plate sale at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
FALL BAZAAR
Smith Memorial United Methodist, corner Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard, Collinsville, will have its fall bazaar at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2. Baked goods, crafts, yard sale and breakfast will be available.
CONFERENCES
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will host Virginia State Ushers Convention on Thursday through Nov. 2. The session will open at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Dwight Mack, pastor of Mayo MBC, speaking. Cleo Preston will lead a training session at 1:15 p.m., and there will be a welcome program at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Robert Diggs, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, speaking, and music by First Baptist East Martinsville. Next Friday, a prayer breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at Moral Hill, followed by a training session with Mervin Brown at 10 a.m. The President’s Address by Hester Bruce will be at 2 p.m., and a banquet will be at 7 p.m., with Garrett Harmon of Alta Vista speaking. On Nov. 2, youth will be in training and in session at 9 a.m. The closing service will start at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Matthew Brown of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church as speaker and music by the youth of St. Paul High Street.
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church’s Women of Favor and First Lady Arleen Divens will host the annual Pastors’ Wives and Powerful Women Conference on Nov. 15-16 at the Stratford Conference Center, 149 Piney Forest Road. The theme is “Hold on Sister, Don’t Quit,” beginning at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 16. Guest preacher will be Elder Shelby Kellam of High Point, N.C., and guest psalmist will be Stephanie Motley Ratliff. There will be two sessions and a buffet lunch. There will also be a Ladies Night Out at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Joe & Mimma’s Italian Restaurant, 3336 Riverside Drive. Overnight accommodation can be made at the Hampton Inn, Danville. For a special rate for those wishing to stay and attend Saturday’s conference, contact Divens by Sunday at 336-279-0444.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, will have Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be a cake walk, games and treats. For more information, call 276-673-1255.
Mount Olive Church, 246 Cabell St., Martinsville, will have Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will have Hallowfest, with carnival games and prizes, trunk or treat, hayride around the lake and candy at 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have Trunk of Treats from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, to include hot chocolate, food, games and pictures.
Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, will have Trunk or Treat with candy and free hot dogs from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
First Baptist Church East Martinsville will have Trunk or Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have Trunk or Treat form 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fontaine Ruritan Club will have Trunk or Treat, with participation by the Ridgeway Fire and Rescue, will have Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. Thursday.
CrossPoint’s Trunk or Treat, in Ridgeway, will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church (401 Fayette St.) will have Truck-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, with games.
MARTINSVILLE COMMUNITY CARE COLLABORATIVE
First United Methodist Martinsville will host the Martinsville Community Care Collaborative at 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 East Main St. Available will be dental and medical screenings, flu shots, hearing and vision tests and other services.
CONCERTS
The Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will have a gospel concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring Bishop Rance Allen, The Original Sensational Aires, The Loving Sisters, Psalms 108 and Fantasic Mother will appear. Doors open at 1 p.m. for vendors and food. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door, and can be purchased at Abe Koplen’s, Danville, 434-251-6941; vendor information, 434-420-7972; Jackie’s, Danville, 540-206-4246, 276-252-2499; WYNC, Yanceyville-Galilean Box Office, 276-638-2066, Martinsville; Tammy’s Hair Shop, 276-632-9255, Martinsville; and Heritage Barber Shop-Rupe Dalton, Martinsville.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.