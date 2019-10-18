ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMING/PASTOR APPRECIATION
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 125th church anniversary/homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Benjamin Redd of Shiloh Baptist Church and its congregation as guests.
Mountain Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will celebrate its choir’s anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday. Different choirs and a male chorus have been invited.
Fuller Memorial Baptist Church, 1204 Askin St., will celebrate its 78th anniversary and homecoming service Sunday, with special music beginning at 10:30 a.m. and worship at 11. Guest speaker is the Rev. Don Cockes, and lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. There will be no Sunday school or Sunday night Bible study.
Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2380 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will celebrate the Mass Choir anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Kevin Smith and members of Mountain View Baptist Church will be guests.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 456 Piney Forest Drive, will celebrate the 24th anniversary of its Mass Choir at 5 p.m. Saturday, with special guest The Disciplelaires of Danville and Minister Mike and the group Focus.
New Bethel Christian Church’s Disciples Women Fellowship will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, with speakers the Rev. Joan Helms of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and minister Deborah Clark of First Christian Church.
Progressive Prayer Temple will honor Bishop Milton Johnson Sr.’s 27th pastoral anniversary with guest speaker Evangelist Marisa Womack of Progressive Prayer Temple at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. At 3 p.m. the guest speaker will be Bishop Boyce White, pastor of Mount Pisgah Joyland Temple in Martinsville, accompanied by his choir and congregation.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will celebrate the 39th anniversary of Vicky Wilson & The Divine Host at 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Several groups will perform. There is no admission, but an offering will be collected.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Church, 609 Sunset Drive, Bassett, will honor Pastors Todd and Patricia Foster at 6 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Ronald Diggs, pastor of World of Life Tabernacle in High Point, N.C.
Reachout Apostolic Tabernacle will have Pastor’s Appreciation Week at 7 tonight, with guest speaker Bishop S.Y. Younger of Ramp Church International from Lynchburg, and at 11 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Bishop James Nelson Sr., presiding prelate of the World Assemblies of Restoration.
CONFERENCES
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church’s Women of Favor and First Lady Arleen Divens will host the annual Pastors’ Wives and Powerful Women Conference at the Stratford Conference Center, 149 Piney Forest Road, Nov. 15-16. The theme is “Hold on Sister, Don’t Quit,” beginning at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 16. Guest preacher will be Elder Shelby Kellam of High Point, N.C., and guest psalmist will be Stephanie Motley Ratliff. There will be two sessions and a buffet lunch. There will also be a Ladies Night Out at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Joe & Mimma’s Italian Restaurant, 3336 Riverside Drive. Overnight accommodation can be made at the Hampton Inn, Danville. For a special rate for those wishing to stay and attend Saturday’s conference, contact Lady Arleen Divens by Oct. 27 at 336-279-0444.
Meadow View African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1201 Summit Road, Martinsville, will have Prophetic Conference, beginning at 7 tonight, with Ronnie Nicholson as speaker. Services continue at 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring Bishop Reginald Good, and 4 p.m. Sunday, with speaker L. Duncan Spears. Psalmist Carolyn Preston will do all praise and worship at each session.
CELEBRATION DAY
Wilson Memorial Baptist Church will have Celebration Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, with special guest Minister R. Eldridge from First Baptist Church East Martinsville. Meals on Wheels food truck will be selling lunch as part of the celebration day.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, will have Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. There will be a cake walk, games and treats. For more information, call 276-673-1255.
MARTINSVILLE COMMUNITY CARE COLLABORATIVE
First United Methodist Martinsville will have the Martinsville Community Care Collaborative at 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 East Main St. Available will be dental and medical screenings, flu shots, hearing and vision tests and other services.
FALL FESTIVAL
Mountain View Baptist Church, Brentwood Drive, Collinsville will have a Fall Festival at 2-6 p.m. Saturday, with games food and entertainment for all.
CANCER AWARENESS SERVICES
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church will celebrate “Pink Out Sunday” in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at 11 a.m. Sunday. Feel free to wear pink and dress down.
Shiloh Way of the Cross of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have Women’s Day and Cancer Awareness Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, with special speaker Renee D. Mosley, a nurse practitioner and Shiloh WOTCC missionary. At 3 p.m. The Millner Sisters of Axton and The Shiloh Way of the Cross Women’s Fellowship Choir will perform.
CONCERTS
Mountain View Baptist Church, Brentwood Drive, Collinsville, will have the Down East Boys in concert during the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
The Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will have a gospel concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 26, featuring Bishop Rance Allen, The Original Sensational Aires, The Loving Sisters, Psalms 108 and Fantasic Mother will appear. Doors open at 1 p.m. for vendors and food. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door, and can be purchased at Abe Koplen’s, Danville, 434-251-6941; vendor information, 434-420-7972; Jackie’s, Danville, 540-206-4246, 276-252-2499; WYNC, Yanceyville-Galilean Box Office, 276-638-2066, Martinsville; Tammy’s Hair Shop, 276-632-9255, Martinsville; and Heritage Barber Shop-Rupe Dalton, Martinsville.
REVIVAL SERVICES
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Incorporated, 601 Third St., Martinsville, has canceled revival service scheduled for tonight.
Fuller Memorial Baptist Church, 1204 Askin St., will have revival services at 7 nightly Monday through Thursday, with the Rev. Don Cockes and special music nightly.
Charity Christian Church, 915 Morgan St., and Fayette Street Christian Church, 420 Fayette St., will host joint revival services at 7 nightly: Monday at Charity Christian Church and Tuesday at Fayette Street Christian Church. The Rev. Eugene Reynolds will speak on “Standing Firm in the Word of God.”
Mount Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale Road, will have Fall Revival at 7 nightly Wednesday through next Friday, with minister Gregory Ross leading the services.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda DRive, Axton, will have a clothing giveaway at 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
LECTURE SERIES
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will host the McAllister Lecture Series on Saturday and Sunday, with guest speaker Alan Snyder, professor at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., discussing “C.S. Lewis — The Man, The Message, The Appeal,” Sessions are at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with lunch provided, and during the Sunday school hour (9:30 a.m.) and 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday.
FUNDRAISERS
St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Women’s Guild will have a yard sale at 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have a Blessing of the Animals service for leash-controlled pets at 3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.