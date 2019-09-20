CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have a clothing drive giveaway at 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMINGS
Antioch Christian Church will have homecoming at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department at 11 a.m. Sunday, with speaker the Rev. Junior Wimbush. Lunch will follow the morning service, at the firehouse. There will be no afternoon service.
Shiloh Baptist Church Male Chorus will celebrate its anniversary at 6 p.m Saturday at Shiloh, Fieldale, with various musical groups as guests.
Community Baptist Church, 5315 Airport Road, Bassett, will have a homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Jerry Hopkins as guest speaker and special singers. A covered-dish meal will follow. There will be no night service.
Temple Baptist Church, 125 English Road, Martinsville, will host John Shelley for homecoming and a revival that will include old-fashioned singing and KJV Bible preaching. Sunday’s times will be 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a covered-dish meal after the morning homecoming service. Services will continue at 7 nightly Monday through next Friday.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church will celebrate the anniversary of its sanctuary choir at 6 p.m. Saturday. Revival will be Sunday through Tuesday, with the following speakers: Helena Street at 6 p.m. Sunday; Elder Bernard Florence of Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church in Reidsville at 7 p.m. Monday; and Pastor Taylor Tolliver of Friendship Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MUSICAL EVENTS
Gospel concert is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, featuring singer Kelonate Gavin, The Gospel Legends, Robert Blair’s Violinaires, Bethel Way Church of Christ choir and master of ceremonies Tom Cooke. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive, Danville, will have the Sowell Family, a bluegrass musical act with a mission, in concert at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.
REVIVALS
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have revival at 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. The evangelist will be Shirley Quesenberry.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have its fall revival at 7 nightly Tuesday through Thursday. The Rev. George G. Reynolds, pastor of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Danville will be guest preacher. Music will be provided Parkway Summit Choir on Tuesday; Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Choir on Wednesday; and Mount Lebanon Baptist Church Choir on Thursday.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have fall revival services at 7 nightly Sept. 30-Oct. 4. Speakers will include: the Rev. Dwight Mack of Mayo Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway on Sept. 30; the Rev. Emmett S. Young III of Loyal Baptist Church in Danville on Oct. 1; Bishop James Millner of Shiloh Apostolic Church in Ridgeway on Oct. 2; the Rev. Jonathan King of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church in Sutherlin on Oct. 3; and the Rev. William C. Randolph of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway on Oct. 4.
BREAKFAST FUNDRAISERS
Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton will have a breakfast fundraiser at 7-10 a.m. Saturday to help with repairs of a century-old Dyer’s Store community house owned by Holly Kozelsky. All donations are appreciated. Takeouts will be available. For more information, call 276-650-2039.
Snow Creek Christian Church, 4970 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, will have a country breakfast buffet at 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 5. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 8 and younger. Crafts and baked goods also are on sale, with proceeds going to support backpack program at Snow Creek Elementary.
COATS FOR KIDS FUNDRAISER
St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus are having a fundraiser for Coats for Kids through Sept. 30. There is a receptacle for deposit in the Commons at the church.
RELIGIOUS EDUCATION CLASSES
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have religious education classes at 5:15-6:30 p.m.Wednesday in the Parish Hall. RICA classes are at 6 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Library. Call 276-638-4779 for more information.
MEN’S DAY
New Sharon Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Axton will observe Men’s Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with special guest the Rev. Tony Dillard and the congregation of New Design Missionary Baptist Church.
Mount Bethel Holiness Church, 929 Brookdale St., will observe Men’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Harold Carelock and members of the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church as guests.
MISSION FUNDRAISER SALE
Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church St., will have its Lord’s Acre Sale at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, featuring homemade, baked and canned goods, crafts, mums, country breakfast and hot dog lunch and free blood-pressure and sugar screenings. All proceeds go for missions.
GUEST PREACHERS
Jerusalem Free Deliverance Church, 135 Blue Knob Road, Leatherwood, at 4 p.m. Sunday will have as guest preacher Elder Sylvan Moyer and the congregation from Unlimited Power Church of Our Lord Jesus in Salem.
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will present Bishop Freddie B. Marshall from the Greater Church of Deliverance Inc. speaking on “Transformation, Accessing Kingdom Authority” at 5 p.m. Sunday.
DEACONS DAY
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have Deacons Day on Sunday, with services at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., with guests Bishop Reginald Davis and members of the Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Burlington, N.C.
YOUTH DANCE NIGHT
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, Common Ground Chapel, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have “Let’s Get Movin’ Round 3” for young people at 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28. The event will feature pizza, snacks and a night of dance, with Kendra Arnold, founder/artistic director of KDance Studios.
SENIOR CARE EVENT
Fayette Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 420 Fayette St., Martinsville, is sponsoring the presentation “Senior Care: What’s Free and What’s Not” at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall of the church. Teresa Fountain of the Southern Agency on Aging is the presenter. Churches are asked to send at least two representatives to the session to get this information out to the members in the neighboring churches and to citizens in the community. The event is free and open to the public. For questions, contact Paulette Simington at 276-638-1425 or 276-403-5856.
COMMUNITY MEAL
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard, will have a community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FREE MOVIE NIGHT
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will feature free movie night, showing “Heaven is for Real,” at 7 tonight in the chapel. Free drinks and popcorn will be available.
CARING BY SHARING
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have Caring for Sharing Day at 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Clothing, toys and small household items available at no cost.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY SERVICE
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will have Family & Friends Day Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guests the Rev. Matthew L. Brow and the congregation of Saint Paul High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville. Lunch will be served upon the arrival of the guests.
DEACON & DEACONESS QUARTERLY MEETING
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Deacon & Deaconess Quarterly meeting will be on Sept. 21 at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, beginning with fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and the session at 10 a.m.
COMMUNITY HEALTH, WELLNESS AND INFORMATIONAL FAIR
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have a Community Health, Wellness and Informational Fair at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 5.
MINISTERS ASSOCIATION
The Smith River Ministers Association invite musicians, singers and their pastors and congregations for a night of worship and recognition at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway.

