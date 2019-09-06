ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMINGS
The Voices of Melody will celebrate their First Anniversary Gospel Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Holy Church, 246 Cabell St., Martinsville. Pastor Avery J. Preston will be the master of ceremonies, and on the program will be Psalms 108, The Faithful Travelers, True Way Male Chorus, Heavenly Angels and The New Anointing.
Mountain Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday with minister John Breedlove of New Design Missionary Baptist Church preaching at the morning service. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., pastor McArthur Myers Sr., accompanied by his choir and congregation, will preach.
Fontaine Baptist Church, 170 Fisher Farm Road, Martinsville, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a choir reunion on Sept. 14 and a homecoming Sunday on Sept. 15.
Jerusalem Free Deliverance Church, 135 Blue Knob Road, Leatherwood, will celebrate the 14th anniversary of Bishop James R. Perkins and Margaret Perkins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Elder Kennedy Williams. Dinner will follow in the fellowship hall.
First Baptist Church East Martinsville will have its 123rd church anniversary and homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, with pastor Charles Whitfield speaking, and at 3 p.m., with pastor Rufus Fuller of East New Hope Baptist Church in Danville speaking.
High Ridge Baptist Church will hold homecoming/church anniversary on Sunday, with Rev. James Morrison the speaker at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served upon arrival of guests, and at 3 p.m. the Rev. Kavey Smith and his congregation of Mount View Baptist Church will lead the service.
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday, with pastor Andy Brock speaking and special music by the Shelton Brothers. Dinner is at noon.
Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2380 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will celebrate homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with Elder Bernard Florence and his congregation from Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church of Reidsville, N.C., as guests.
Meadowview E.M.E. Church will have celebrate homecoming at 3 p.m. Sept. 15, with guest preacher the Rev. Gayland Snead, pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Rocky Mount, accompanied by his choir and congregation.
GRANDPARENTS/SENIOR CITIZENS DAY
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville, will celebrate Grandparents/Senior Citizens Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The Rev. James Rudd will be guest speaker.
MUSICIANS APPRECIATION SERVICE
Fresh Start Ministry, 337 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will host a musicians appreciation service at 2 p.m. Sunday, with guest groups Psalms 108, Family 5 and The Spirit of Joy.
GUEST SPEAKER
Greater Refuge Temple Center of Deliverance, 718 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will have minister Tyree Adams as guest speaker for its 3 p.m. service on Sunday.
MUSICAL EVENTS
Gospel concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, will feature singer Kelonate Gavin, The Gospel Legends, Robert Blair’s Violinaires, Bethel Way Church of Christ choir and master of ceremonies Tom Cooke.
County Line Christian Church, Axton, will have First Friday Music at 7 tonight, featuring ‘57 Express. Free refreshments will be provided.
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), 35 Meadow Garden Lane, Martinsville, will have The Faithful Travelers in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday for the Disciple Men/Women’s Anniversary.
REVIVALS
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have revival at 11 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Evangelists J. and Deana Redd of Bridge of Hands Ministries will speak, and there will be special music and food.
Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have revival at 7 nightly Tuesday through Thursday. Speakers will be: Tuesday, the Rev. Warren Watts of Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church; Wednesday, the Rev. Eric Hairston of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church; and Thursday. The Rev. William Randolph of Mount Zion Baptist Church. Each pastor will be accompanied by his choir and congregation.
Bassett Church of the Brethren will hold revival services at 7 nightly Sunday through Tuesday, with Ted Turner, pastor of the Topeco Church of the Brethren as guest evangelist. There will be special music each evening.
Meadowview E.M.E. Church will have revival at 7 nightly Thursday and next Friday. Thursday, the speaker will be Elder Jaunte Martin, pastor of Full Gospel Holiness Church, and Friday the speaker will be Elder Louis Simmons, pastor of Way of Truth Holiness Church in Preston, both accompanied by their choirs and congregations.
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 22. The evangelist will be Shirley Quesenberry.
Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2380 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have revival services at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday through next Friday, with pastor Tonya Carter and the congregation of The Word Church from Callands as guests.
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road, Danville, will have fall revival services at 7 nightly Tuesday through Thursday, with guest evangelist Elder James Royster, pastor of Evangel Temple United Holy Church in Danville.
St. John Baptist Church, 7470 Axton Road, Axton, will have its fall revival at 7 nightly Tuesday through Thursday, with guest speaker Bishop Wayne Alexander from Atlanta.
PASTOR INSTALLATION SERVICE
Clearview Wesleyan Church, 925 Barrows Mill Road, Martinsville, will install its new pastor, the Rev. Salome Smalling, during the 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday.
WOMEN’S DAY
Mount Olive United Holy Church will celebrate Women’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Elder Linda Cohen from St. Mariah United Holy Church in Reidsville, N.C.
MEN’S DAY
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will hold Men’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, with as guest speaker the Rev. Jeffrey Millner and the congregation from Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Danville.
BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER
Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton will have a breakfast fundraiser at 7-10 a.m. Sept. 21 to benefit a home repair project of a century-old Dyer’s Store community house by Holly Kozelsky. All donations appreciated. Takeouts will be available. For more information, call 276-650-2039.
FISH FRY FUNDRAISER
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Rob Lee Park, Chatham Road, Martinsville.
NO CONFESSIONS OR MASS
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have no confessions or mass for the next two Mondays and Wednesdays. Adoration will be at 1 p.m.-8 p.m. on Mondays.
COATS FOR KIDS FUNDRAISER
St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus are having a fundraiser for Coats for Kids through Sept. 30. There is a receptacle for deposit in the Commons at the church.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have a pancake breakfast at masses Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and noon, in the Parish Hall.
RELIGIOUS EDUCATION CLASSES
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have religious education classes at 5:15-6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Parish Hall. RICA classes are at 6 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Library. Call 276-638-4779 for more information.
DAY OF CELEBRATION
Mount Bethel Holiness Church, 932 Brookdale St., will have a mortgage burning at 2 p.m. Saturday.
ASSOCIATION MEETING
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Women’s Missionary and Educational Auxiliary will meet at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Moral Hill Baptist Church, followed by the executive board meeting at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Eric Hairston as moderator.
