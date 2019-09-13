PASTOR CELEBRATIONS
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a retirement breakfast for its pastor, the Rev. Thurman O. Echols Jr., at 9 a.m. Saturday for a donation of $10.
Fresh Harvest Church family will celebrate the Rev. J. Leroy Wimbush on Saturday and Sunday. A songfest will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by a special service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Junior W. Wimbush and congregation. There will be no 11 a.m. worship service.
ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMINGS
Trinity Church of the Living God will celebrate the 31st anniversary of Bishop Burgie L. Penn tonight through Sunday. Tonight at 7 Bishop J.H.E. Mitchell and Mount Calvary Apostolic Church in Rocky Mount will speak; on Saturday at 6 p.m. Pastor Angela Gill and Mount Olive Apostolic Church of Roanoke will speak; and on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. Bishop Charles W. Millner and the True Apostolic Churches of the Living God will speak.
Kingdom Point, formerly Ridgeway Church of God, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will celebrate homecoming at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, honoring Bishop Bruce Hagy and Barbara Hagy for 30 years of building much of the church history. A meal will be served at 1 p.m.
Fontaine Baptist Church, 170 Fisher Farm Road, Martinsville, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a choir reunion at 1 p.m. Saturday. A choir concert will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with the homecoming service at 11 a.m., featuring speaker Byrnum Orr. A fellowship meal will follow.
Meadowview E.M.E. Church will have celebrate homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest preacher the Rev. Gayland Snead, pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Rocky Mount, accompanied by his choir and congregation.
The Church of Lord Jesus Christ Inc., 128 Fayette St., Martinsville, will conclude its 10th anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. today, with Pastor Marvin Slade speaking. The service will be dedicated to the Usher Board.
Antioch Christian Church, 555 Spencer-Preston Road, Martinsville, will have homecoming at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department at 11 a.m. Sept. 22, with guest speaker the Rev. Junior Wimbush. There will be no afternoon service. Lunch will follow the morning service at the firehouse.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church, will celebrate its 108th church anniversary/homecoming at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, with Pastor Antonio Logan speaking, and at 3 p.m., with Pastor Leander Reynolds and the True Gospel Holiness Church as guests.
WOMEN AND MISSIONARIES DAY
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville, will celebrate Women and Missionaries Day during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday. Rev. Jacquelyn Jones, associate minister at First Baptist Church East Martinsville, will be guest speaker.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its annual Missionary and Women's Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Michael L. Brown, pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, as guest preacher, accompanied by his choir and congregation. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Divine Faith Holiness, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will have women's service at 7 p.m. today, with Pastor Yulando Smith and Empowering Lives Christian Center delivering the message.
FREE COOKOUT
Love and Hope Ministries, 1844 Virginia Ave., will have a free cookout at 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Holiday Village Shopping Center.
PRAYER WARRIOR LUNCHEON
Antioch Baptist Church Women's Ministry will have a prayer warrior luncheon at noon on Saturday, with Minister Karyetta Walker as guest speaker.
FISH FRY/HOTDOG SALE
God's Love Outreach Ministry, 1223 Chatham Heights Road, will have a fish fry and hotdog sale at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at O'Reilly Auto Parts, Eden, N.C. The menu will include fish plats, fish sandwiches, hotdogs, drinks and desserts.
MEN AND LADIES DAY
Antioch Baptist Church will have Men and Ladies Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Vernon Brown and his church family from New Zion Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, N.C., as guests.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 906 W. Fayette St., Martinsville, will have St. Paul's Clothes Closet sale at 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Call Avenell Jordan at 276-201-2914 for more information and to schedule clothes delivery.
OLD-FASHIONED DAY
Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will celebrate Old Fashioned Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will follow morning worship. A Bluegrass Gospel singing featuring "The Shelton Brothers" will begin at 1:30.
HEALING CLASS
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 338 John Baker Road, Fieldale, will have a healing class (lunch and learn) at noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. The teacher is the Rev. Todd Foster, pastor of Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory.
MUSICAL EVENTS
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive, Danville, will have the Sowell Family, bluegrass with a mission, in concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
Gospel concert is at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, featuring singer Kelonate Gavin, The Gospel Legends, Robert Blair’s Violinaires, Bethel Way Church of Christ choir and master of ceremonies Tom Cooke.
REVIVALS
First Baptist Church East Martinsville will have fall revival Sunday through Tuesday. On Sunday night at 6 Marshall D. Mays of Otterville Baptist Church in Amherst will speak; on Monday and Tuesday night at 7:30 guest preacher will be Wesley K. McLaughlin from Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg.
Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will have revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 22. The evangelist will be Shirley Quesenberry.
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have revival services Sunday through Wednesday. The preacher for 3 p.m. Sunday will be the Rev. Todd Foster of Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory. Services Monday-Wednesday will begin at 7 p.m. Speaker on Monday will be the Rev. Lamont King and his congregation from Assembly Chapel; on Tuesday, the Rev. Eric Hairston and his congregation from Pilgrim Baptist Church; and on Wednesday the Rev. C. Lee Hagwood and the congregation from Agape Christian Church.
Antioch Christian Church, 555 Spencer-Preston Road, Martinsville, will have fall revival at 7 nightly Wednesday and Thursday, with as evangelist the Rev. Byron Battle, pastor of Little Bethlehem Christian Church, Eden, N.C. Services will be at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have fall revival services at 7 nightly Sept. 30-Oct. 4. Speakers will be: the Rev. Dwight Mack of Mayo Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway on Sept. 30; the Rev. Emmett S. Young III of Loyal Baptist Church in Danville on Oct. 1; Bishop James Millner of Shiloh Apostolic Church in Ridgeway on Oct. 2; the Rev. Jonathan King of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church in Sutherlin on Oct. 3; the Rev. William C. Randolph of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway on Oct. 4.
High Ridge Baptist Church will have fall revival at 7 nightly Tuesday through Thursday, with as guest preacher the Rev. Dwight Mack of Mayo Missionary Baptist Church.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a fellowship service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with guest preacher the Rev. Eric Hairston, pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his choir and congregation.
BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER
Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton will have a breakfast fundraiser at 7-10 a.m. Sept. 21 to benefit a home repair project of a century-old Dyer’s Store community house owned by Holly Kozelsky. All donations are appreciated. Takeouts will be available. For more information, call 276-650-2039.
NO CONFESSIONS OR MASS
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have no confessions or mass for the next two Mondays and Wednesdays. Adoration will be at 1 p.m.-8 p.m. on Mondays.
COATS FOR KIDS FUNDRAISER
St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus are having a fundraiser for Coats for Kids through Sept. 30. There is a receptacle for deposit in the Commons at the church.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have a pancake breakfast at masses at 10:30 a.m. and noon Sunday in the Parish Hall.
RELIGIOUS EDUCATION CLASSES
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have religious education classes at 5:15-6:30 p.m.Wednesday in the Parish Hall. RICA classes are at 6 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Library. Call 276-638-4779 for more information.
MISSION FUNDRAISER SALE
Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church St., will have its Lord's Acre Sale at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21, featuring homemade, baked and canned goods, crafts, mums, country breakfast and hotdog lunch and free blood pressure and sugar screenings. All proceeds go for missions.
BASSETT FESTIVAL
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Church will have a booth at the Bassett Heritage Festival on Saturday.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
Church Without Walls will be having a fellowship service at 2 p.m. Sunday with Bishop Rusty Smith and Peaceful Zion choir and congregation at 3770 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
