ANNIVERSARIES/ HOMECOMING
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend with two special events. At 6 p.m. Saturday will be a community gospel singing on the lawn of the Fieldale Recreation Center. The Spiritualaires and Joyful Sound will perform. Admission is free. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to the church. At 11 a.m. Sunday there will be a Service of Celebration, with the Rev. Larry House, church pastor from 1993-2000, as guest speaker. For more information on either event, call 276-673-6355.
Valley Drive Baptist Church will celebrate its 50th anniversary/homecoming at 10 a.m. Oct. 6, with special music by Swift Creek, Jackie Turner and others. A review of the past 50 years will be captured in a book of remembrance, with items given away. There will be a message by Pastor Bobby Rakes, and homecoming dinner will be served.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of John F. Adams at 11 a.m. Oct. 6. The guest preacher will be Mark Johnson from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C. Lunch will be served following the service. There will be no afternoon service.
PASTOR’S APPRECIATION SERVICE
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory Church, 609 Sunset Drive, Bassett, will honor Pastors Todd and Patricia Foster at 6 p.m. Oct. 20, with guest speaker Ronald Diggs, pastor and founder of World of Life Tabernacle in High Point, N.C.
FREE ITEMS
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have Caring for Sharing Day at 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Clothing, toys and small household items available at no cost.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 906 W. Fayette St., will have its free clothes closet open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. To have clothes delivered, call Avenell Jordan at 276-201-2914.
FELLOWSHIP SERVICE
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will host a fellowship service with Pastor Gilmore Warren and the United Bethlehem Christian Ministry of Boones Mill at 2 p.m. Sunday.
SMITH RIVER MINISTERS ASSOCIATION SERVICE
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will host the Smith River Ministers Association with a night of worship and recognition at 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be musicians and singers, and pastors and their congregations are invited to come.
‘OLE FASHION DAY’
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will have “Ole Fashion Day” at 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
FALL FESTIVAL
First Baptist Church Collinsville will have a community fall festival at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, with games, hayrides, crafts for children, food, music, a bounce house, dunking booth, animals from Infinity Acres and more.
CHOIR SERVICE
Divine Faith Holiness Church, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsvile, will have a choir service at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Lannie Robertson delivering the message and the Summit Parkview Community Choir singing.
GUESTS/GUEST SPEAKERS
Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, will have as guests Bishop Michael Penn and the Galilean House of Worship at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Reachout Apostolic Tabernacle will have as guest speaker Youth Pastor Bijan Walden of Truth and Worship Outreach Ministries in Danville at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
MEN’S CONFERENCE
The Men’s Ministry of Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, will host a Men’s Conference at 10 a.m. Saturday, with guest speaker Bishop S.E. Saunders, pastor of Lighthouse Christian Fellowship of Clayton, N.C.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville, will celebrate Family & Friends Day during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. You may wear your favorite jersey or dress down.
COMMUNITY MEALS
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday in the fellowship hall.
Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway will host a free community dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 276-734-1056.
Snow Creek Christian Church, 4970 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, will have a country breakfast buffet at 7-10 a.m. Oct. 5. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 8 and younger. Crafts and baked goods also are on sale, with proceeds going to support backpack program at Snow Creek Elementary.
MUSICAL EVENTS
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive, Danville, will have the Sowell Family, a bluegrass musical act with a mission, in concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
MISSIONARY WORSHIP SERVICE
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Missionary Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Sister Lottie Hairston delivering the message.
Christian View Missionary Baptist Church will have Missionary Day at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, with Deaconness Delois Hylton speaking.
FEAST OF WEEKS
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry will celebrate Feast of Weeks, a service that consists of songs, prayers and testimonies to help encourage caregivers and others, at 4-6 p.m. Sunday upstairs at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
FESTIVALS
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have Parish Fall Festival at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 on church grounds.
Rives Road Baptist Church, 1103 Rives Road, Martinsville, will have a mega yard sale at 6 a.m. Saturday. The Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Day will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, featuring police, fire and rescue vehicles, food, bouncy houses, face-painting and vendors. All first responders will be served free meals. To be a vendor with a table, email rivesroadbc@gmail.com.
REVIVALS
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will have revival services at 7 nightly Tuesday through Thursday, with guest preacher the Rev. James R. Cohen, pastor of The Judah House of Worship in Danville.
Valley Drive Baptist Church will have revival services at 7 each evening Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 4, with Josh Montgomery as evangelist.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have fall revival services at 7 nightly Monday through next Friday. Speakers will include: the Rev. Dwight Mack of Mayo Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway on Monday; the Rev. Emmett S. Young III of Loyal Baptist Church in Danville on Tuesday; Bishop James Millner of Shiloh Apostolic Church in Ridgeway on Wednesday; the Rev. Jonathan King of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church in Sutherlin on Thursday; and the Rev. William C. Randolph of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway on Friday, Oct. 4.
Temple Baptist Church, 125 English Road, Martinsville concludes revival at 7 tonight. John Shelley is the preacher.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold Blessing of the Animals for leash-controlled pets at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 in the church parking lot.
COATS FOR KIDS FUNDRAISER
St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus are having a fundraiser for Coats for Kids through Sept. 30. There is a receptacle for deposit in the Commons at the church.
FRIENDS DAY
First Baptist Church East Martinsville will have Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, with lunch after the service.
YARD SALES
Rives Road Baptist Church, 1103 Rives Road, Martinsville, will have a mega yard sale at 6 a.m. Saturday.
St. Joseph Catholic Church Women’s Guild is sponsoring a yard sale Oct. 19 at the church.
YOUTH DANCE NIGHT
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, Common Ground Chapel, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have “Let’s Get Movin’ Round 3” for young people at 6-9 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature pizza, snacks and a night of dance, with Kendra Arnold, founder/artistic director of KDance Studios.
COMMUNITY HEALTH, WELLNESS AND INFORMATIONAL FAIR
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will have a Community Health, Wellness and Informational Fair at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 5.
INTERNATIONAL TEA
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association Women’s Missionary and Educational Auxiliary will host an International Tea at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Association Center.
Church items must be received by 3 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Friday. Send your information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.