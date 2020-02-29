Rebuilding in the spirit

Some original members of the former Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Leatherwood are behind a new, stronger version of their old church.
Their church building on Chatham Road (Va. 57) was vacated more than a decade ago when the majority of its membership evolved into Galilean House of Worship on A.L. Philpott Highway.
But now they expect to move this fall into a new sanctuary of what has been christened as the First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, completing a circle of sorts for a church and a congregation that started under a grove of trees and then grew and split, a church whose members are finding their way back together in a new place, in a new building.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church was founded in 1935 by Eliza Jane Bennett on the land where the new building is being constructed. She lived almost across the road from the church until she died in 1991 at the age of 104.
She was “a woman who had a dream that we would have a Baptist church in the Leatherwood area,” Arlene Ingram said.
The church she founded “grew until 2000, when the church changed,” said trustee Michael Watkins, a great-nephew of Bennett. She lived with his parents and raised him when he was young, he said.
The earliest Galilee congregation met in a grove of trees. Two years later, they built and moved into a white wooden building on adjoining land.
In 1968, Galilee had a brick building, which was expanded greatly 21 years later, Joanne Niblett said.
“For a lot of us here, we worshiped in all three buildings,” Watkins said.
The initial membership remained fairly steady until it exploded in the 1960s, under the Rev. Sam W. Adams as pastor.
He had a true love and compassion for people, the congregation said – but also was frank and serious with them when he needed to be.
Rosie King joined in 1962, and Ingram, in 1963. “I was the last one. I was very rebellious at the time,” Ingram said with a laugh.
Church members were tied by close friendships, they said.
“They all helped one another,” Niblett said.
They also had strong role models: “The elderly people of the church took us under their wings, and they nourished us,” Niblett said. They included Bennett, as well as the late Georgia Lee Richardson, Dorothy Adams, Sam Adams, Sallie Willie Hodge, Missouri Walker, Maggie Gravely, Thenia “Tiny” Hodge, Florence Carter and Martha Petty.
The church also was the birthplace of a community Bible class, Galilee Mission Bible Class, which remains active after 70 years.
Throughout Adams’ time as pastor, he had groomed various young men as ministers, Rosie King said. They included Dwight Mack, Carlton Redd, Oscar Scales, Bernard Petty, David Martin and Michael Penn.
Those men went on to leadership roles in other churches, such as Dwight Mack at Mayo MBC in Ridgeway and Carlton Redd at Rock Hill MBC in Bassett.
Losing a leader
By the time he was training Penn, the pastor “wanted to keep him, because he was getting up in age” and wanted to plan for a replacement, King said.
The turning point for Galilee MBC came “when Sam Adams died. That was a big blow to the congregation,” Watkins said.
Adams had preached “a fiery service” in the morning, then died that evening, he added.
Adams had been the pastor from 1960 to 2000.
Penn had been an associate minister for about a year before the pastor died, King said, and was named the pastor about a year afterward, Watkins said.
“Then the church started to go into a different direction,” Watkins said. “It was different than how Pastor Adams conducted service,” such as old-fashioned teachings on heaven and hell.
In 2007 or 2008, the decision was made “to move the church out of the community” and construct a new building for it, Watkins said.
Most of the Galilee MBC congregation followed Penn in 2009 to what became Galilean House of Worship, in a newly constructed. 60,000-square-foot building on 43 acres on A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton.
The Galilean House of Worship’s website states that Galilee MBC had a membership of about 200, and now, as Galilean House of Worship, it has more than 1,500 members. GHOW is described “as a word-based, non-denominational church.”
'Taking part of you'
The last service at Galilee MBC was a Wednesday night Bible study, Ruby King said.
On that following Sunday when the majority of the Galilee MBC congregation went to GHOW in Axton, King went to Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton, she said.
Niblett said she “went to the dedication but didn’t stay. Most scattered to different churches.”
They included Moral Hill, Mayo Missionary Baptist Church, Jerusalem Christian Church, Mountain Valley Baptist Church, Christ Temple, First Baptist East Martinsville “and the list could go on,” King said.
“It was really hard, because you had really formed some close relationships with some people,” even the newcomers, King said.
“It was very difficult, obviously,” Watkins said, “simply because of knowing the church history and knowing what it meant to the community, and that people had worked hard to establish that church … and all of a sudden it was all gone, 70-plus years of history.”
“It was like it was taking part of you – your whole being,” Ingram said.
'Easy decision to make'
Eventually, about three dozen original Galilee members decided to get together and revive their church. They added the word “First” to the familiar name that was entrenched in the Leatherwood community's identity.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church keeps the same mission as the original Galilee MBC, they said.
The focus of a Missionary Baptist Church “is the mission to this community, and not just this community, our mission to the world,” First Galilee MBC Pastor John Adams said. “When we speak of missions, we’re just looking for opportunities to help where we can. Our focus is bringing souls to Jesus. Our focus is not just on self, but how we can help someone else.
"In order to do that, we’ve got to understand the needs of the community. … When you put more focus on the needs of the people, you don’t have time to look at your own personal agenda.”
Originally, they looked at the possibility of buying their former church building, but that didn’t work out, they said.
They held their first worship service as First Galilee MBC on Nov. 6, 2010, at the Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department.
Coming back together “was an easy decision to make,” Watkins said. “We knew it was going to happen. We wanted the church in the community.”
Some people said ‘“Y’all are too old” to start a church back up, Ingram said, but they didn’t let that discourage them.
It was “no pastor, no money, no place to worship,” Rosie King said – but they knew it would all come together.
After just two services at the fire department, the members of Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church, about three miles away from the former Galilee, offered the use of their church. Stoney Mountain meets there on the second Sunday of each month, and First Galilee meets there the other Sundays. First Galilee MBC services start with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., or with intercessory prayer at 9:15 a.m. Bible study is held there at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
A dedication service for First Galilee MBC was held at Mayo MBC in 2012, when First Galilee MBC also joined the Smith River Missionary Baptist Association as a church body.
A pastor and a building
Stoney Mountain doesn’t charge any rents or fees, which allows the congregation of First Galilee to put all their money toward the new building.
Fundraising really “kicked into high gear” when John Adams came on as pastor, Watkins said.
Adams, a former pastor of Meadow Christian Church, came to a christening at First Galilee MBC about four or five years ago -- and “has been here since,” he said.
Adams said he felt like God was leading him toward helping to build a new church.
“When I came here, I stepped into the midst of a group of people who had an extraordinary faith,” Adams said. “When I came here, I was in need of the faith they had.”
They’ve received considerable support from other churches with which the former Galilee used to fellowship, Watkins said: “I think they want this as much as we want this.”
They mentioned Dwight Mack of Mayo MBC in Ridgeway and Dion Noel of Shiloh MBC in Cascade as being particularly supportive.
First Galilee has held one or two fundraisers a month, including fish fries, rainbow teas, pew rallies, car washes, yard sales, hot dog sales, shoe sales, breakfasts, special services and a banquet at The Baldwin Building. They will have a fish fry on April 11, starting at 11 a.m., at Rob Lee Park on Chatham Road.
'Birthday present'
One day, Watkins’ mother, the late Lillar Watkins, was talking to some former Galilee members who long since had moved out of the area, Ernestine Hodge Dodson of New York and Roberta Hodge Smith of Indiana, about the situation. They had inherited the original land where the church first met in 1935; their mother was a niece of Eliza Bennett.
It was an easy decision for the sisters to donate the 12.8 acres to First Galilee, in 2012, Rosie King said.
A ground-breaking ceremony on that lot was staged this past August. Construction started in November – on Alma Baker’s birthday.
“That was my birthday present, to see that building come up,” she said.
Apart from Lillar Watkins, three other First Galilee members -- Travis Gravely, Howard Niblett and Rufus Hodge -- did not live long enough to see the church building get started.
The building is expected to be finished around September. It’s a long building whose length runs parallel to Chatham Road, with a covered entry in the middle. The left side (as seen from the road) is the sanctuary, which seats nearly 200, and the right side is the fellowship hall, with a capacity of 120.
An office wing will be added at another date.
About half the cost was paid, and the other half is financed, members said. The congregation will continue fundraising, to raise the money necessary to buy furniture and appliances.
Ten years ago, when First Galilee was “30 people just starting out, we knew we had to go to work,” Rosie King said.
“I think not one of us said, ‘How in the world are we going to do this?’ We knew he was going to provide. All we had to do was come together.”
