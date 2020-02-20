A local gospel music couple is starting a new church in Collinsville.
Elder Gaston Lee Battle and Darcell Kellam Battle will welcome the community to Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries with their initial service on March 1.
The church is at 3404 Virginia Ave., the complex which includes Cocoa Trails on one end and the Flowers bakery outlet store on the other.
Gaston Battle long has been a minister as well as a member of nationally touring gospel group The Fantastic Violinaires, and Darcell Battle is a gospel music promoter and daughter of the late Bishop Robert Kellam, pastor of Mount Olivet Apostolic Church in Martinsville.
The couple met in 2011 at the funeral of famous gospel singer the Rev. F.C. Barnes at Red Bud Holiness Church in Rocky Mount, N.C., they said.
“I could see there was something special about her,” Battle said.
The couple got engaged in December 2013, before her father passed away, Jacobs said. “My father liked him, and loved him in the ministry,” she said.
They married in 2014.
Battle, who calls himself “a young 64,” grew up in Rocky Mount, N.C. He started preaching in 1991 and was ordained by Fire-Baptized Holiness Church of Charlotte, N.C., in 1993, he said. He has been a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and in charge of vacation Bible schools.
From 2002 to 2014, he was the pastor of Charity Fellowship Ministries in Gastonia, N.C.
He spent the next five years as associate minister of Spirit of Christ Church in Leatherwood, where his wife’s brother, Denzell Kellam, is the pastor. He also had been doing a lot of evangelical work, including preaching in a lot of revivals.
Varied experience
Battle said he has studied through Worldwide Bible School, Trinity Bible College in Indiana and Columbia International University in South Carolina. He is pursuing a master of divinity degree from Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte.
He said he particularly likes to study church history, church and culture and interpretation of scriptures and likes to be able to open people’s eyes to different ways of understanding Bible verses and sections.
He also has experience preaching to a variety of denominations, including Baptist, Presbyterian, Methodist, Pentecostal, Apostolic and Holiness, he said: “I just preach the gospel of Jesus Christ,” which transcends boundaries.
And the music
Battle has been with The Fantastic Violinaires in two tours, for 11 years starting in 1976 and returning in 2006.
That group started out of Detroit, Mich., and now has its home base in Columbia, S.C. Their song “Never Seen Nothing Like This” is on the recently released compilation CD “The Living Legends Project.”
Battle sings, writes songs and plays guitar (“like Chuck Berry,” his wife said). Two of his songs, “Today Is the Day” and “Talk to Jesus,” made the Billboard gospel charts.
Now he operates Battlejoy Music Publishing Company.
Through his music, he has traveled in every state in the U.S. except for North Dakota, as well as Jamaica and the Bahamas, he said. He also has been featured on BBC News in England, both for his singing and preaching.
For the past three years, he also has had the radio broadcast “In God’s Word” at 1 p.m. Saturdays on WDVA-AM (1250) in Danville.
The 'revolving door'
Battle also has worked for the past four years as a concierge at Sovah Health. He helps people find their way around the hospital, plus assists the chaplain, he said.
In that role, he said, “I’ve met a lot of pastors and members, so it’s been good to me and opened many doors to preach.”
Her husband is a big reader, Darcell Battle said — enough that he had to pare down his collection of books to fit the available bookcases when the couple married and joined households in Chatham Heights.
“I think that’s his leisure fun time,” she said.
“My wife is a great part of this ministry with me,” Battle said. “She’s known in the community for helping people who have been in prison.”
In fact, he added, he’s seen her convince judges to reduce sentences they give to defendants, based on her endorsements.
Through their church, “we’re trying to stop that revolving door” of drug addiction and incarceration, and teach people “about Christ, so their lives can be changed,” he said.
The church’s mission is “to bring people to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ and help them fulfill their purpose in life by working with the Holy Spirit,” he said.
Bringing people back
Their church is part of United Churches of Jesus Apostolic of Winston-Salem, N.C., of which Jacobs’ father had been the presiding bishop. That organization used to have 30 member churches, and now has about 20, Jacobs said.
In preparing their church, the couple had all local help getting their sanctuary together. That included Lorenzo R. Long of LL’s Carpet Contractor, who upholstered the chairs, and Alexir Hairston, who did the lettering and logo on the doors and windows.
She described her husband, in his role as a preacher, as “a fine-tuned teacher. He has a Pentecostal-apostolic teacher-preacher anointing way of flowing” with a message.
He has preached at a number of churches in the area, she said, and “they have liked his spirit. They have liked his humbleness. They have liked his style.”
The church welcomes new members, including “people that are not attending church, have lost a way, or have some church hurt,” she said.
“I’m wanting to bring a lot of young men to Christ, as well as ladies too. ...We’ve lost men and women in the churches,” Darcell Battle said.
She added that she could “help young ladies dress the part, act the part, live the part — to live a better life” – as wives.
Since they have been married, their good relationship has encouraged at least 10 couples to get married, Darcell Battle said.
“We can get this building filled up, preaching and teaching and having other people to come fellowship with us,” Battle said.
