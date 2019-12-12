For Mexicans, including those living around Martinsville, Wednesday was a special and sacred holiday: el día de la Virgen de Guadalupe, or Day of Virgin Mary.
At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville, the celebration Wednesday night included worship, prayer, traditional dance and food. A similar service took place at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount was on Thursday night.
Father Mark White of those two churches said that Virgin Mary “came to our continent to give us grace, and we will celebrate that, rejoice in that. It’s an occasion for all the sons and daughters to be together and rejoice in their heritage as Christians.”
Dec. 12 also is a feast day for all Catholics, he said, “It’s a very widespread celebration throughout the Western hemisphere to be sure.”
In Mexico, the celebration honoring the mother of Jesus begins at the break of Dec. 12 – the midnight between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. However, here in Martinsville, it started earlier because people in the United States don’t usually get off work on the 12th as they do in Mexico, explained Eduardo Guerrero of St. Joseph.
In Mexico City at and around Virgin Mary’s temple, The Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe, all-day celebrations are grand, including church services, festival, dance performances, special foods and vendors of religious sundries. In other cities and villages, celebrations follow a smaller scale, Guerrero said.
In Martinsville, after a Mass with Communion, Danza San Jose, which started in summer 2016, performed traditional Aztec dances. The troupe, which is led by Maria de la Vega of Axton, wore colorful satin and sequined Aztec-style costumes embroidered and appliquéd with designs, including traditional Catholic symbols such as the Virgin Mary and the flower of Mary. Their majestic headpieces were topped by vibrant, jewel-toned feathers. Faces were painted with strong designs.
The troupe performs the Danza de Concheros – Dance of the Shells, an Aztec dance. Each step was in tune to the beat, the sound magnified by the jangling of the seed pots attached to their leg wraps. The dancers danced with strong and sturdy steps symmetrically in rows.
The Aztec dance melds both Christian and pre-Hispanic cultures. The dress and regalia worn by the dancers, as well as the steps and drums, come from native traditions before the arrival of Europeans.
The celebration concluded with a meal of tamales and atole in the church fellowship hall. Tamales are made from a corn dough with a filling, such as meat or beans and peppers, wrapped in corn husks or banana peels and steamed. Atole is a drink of corn meal cooked into water with unrefined cane sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and perhaps chocolate or fruit.
Mary appears
The original day of Virgin Mary was Dec. 12, 1531 – a day that changed the course of religion and culture in Mexico.
Spaniards, which had conquered Mexico, were trying to convert the indigenous peoples to Catholicism. However, they weren’t getting very far in convincing the Aztecs and other native peoples to let go of their long-held beliefs in many gods.
On that day almost five centuries ago, Juan Diego, an Aztec, was walking in a desert when he was stopped by the appearance of Virgin Mary. She told Juan Diego to go to the bishop and ask him to build a church in that place, in the community of Guadalupe on the hill of Tepeyac. Juan Diego did so, but the bishop did not believe him.
The Virgin Mary appeared before Juan Diego again and told him to collect flowers from the top of the hill – impossible, since it was December, and there would not be any flowers, neither for the time of year nor for the geographical region. However, he went to the hill and found that it was covered in beautiful Castilian roses. As Mary had asked him, he collected flowers in his cape and took them to show the bishop.
The bishop is convinced
When Juan Diego gave the bishop the cape carrying the flowers, both discovered that once the flowers were removed, the Virgin Mary’s image remained emblazoned on the cape.
That is the image that is replicated on paintings, religious icons, books, decorations, ornaments, statues, T-shirts and the hoods of sports cars and pickup trucks, even now, half a millennium later.
When the bishop saw the image of the Virgin Mary on the cape, plus the flowers that could not have grown naturally in that region at that time, he believed Juan Diego’s message. He had The Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe built on the hill of Tepeyac in what is now Mexico City.
A new Basilica was built on the hill between 1930 and 1976. More than 27 million people visit it each year -- about a third of them today.
“La Virgin es muy importante para nosotros,” Guerrero said – “The Virgin is very important for us.” “Gracias a esa aparición miles se convertieron” – “Thanks to that appearance, millions converted” to Christianity.
