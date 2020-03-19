During the Feb. 15 Women's Fellowship Breakfast, which was held at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, women collected donations for refugees and people who live in group homes.
The donations included towels, wash cloths, dish towels and first aid supplies, as well as toiletries such as body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion and deodorant.
The guest speaker was Felecia Watkins, director of emergency services for Southside Survivors Response Center.
The breakfast was sponsored by Theresa Spencer and her sisters. More than 70 women, representing 2 different churches, attended. Women's Fellowship Breakfast got its start in April 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.