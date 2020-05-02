Latisha Ray had been thinking about putting in a classroom on the third floor of her house in the Martinsville, and the schools’ closings this spring made the timing perfect.
“I’ve always wanted a classroom area for the kids, because we do have six,” Ray said.
They are Samson, 8, in third grade; King, 6 in first grade; 5-year-old twins Solomon and Emmanuel and 4-year-old Gabriel, in preschool; and Isaiah, 1.
“It would be easier to have a classroom setting to do their homework after school,” she said.
So her husband, Joseph Ray, cut 2-by-4s for legs and the plywood for the tops, and she built desks with them.
Each morning the boys “get up like they are going to school,” and they get to play “until the lunch buses come through,” she said, referring to the school buses that deliver meals.
After lunch “we head upstairs and try to get some work done.”
They generally keep at it for a solid two hours at least, she said. Their work is a combination of assignments from school, lessons she has found and prepared on her own, and a music lesson.
The school-age boys attend Patrick Henry Elementary School, which sends out packets of lessons, she said.
She uses a variety of resources she recommends to other parents:
- Unified Classroom, a website used at school.
- Clever, a Unified website for kindergarteners and first-graders.
- Worksheetfun.com.
- ABCmouse.com, an app with lesson plans for younger children, accessed through a monthly subscription fee. “I think it’s a very good website,” she said. “It really gives them something to do,” teaching a range of important topics in interesting and engaging manners.
- Jack Hartman videos on YouTube. “He does sight words, alphabet, numbers, days of the month, money –“ enough of variety that she usually makes sure the boys spend about 20 minutes on that each day.
- Worksheets, found through writing "free printable worksheets" in the search bar
When she teaches reading, she picks out key works that they should recognize, teaches those words, and then she reads a book aloud – remaining silent at the key words, which they would see and read aloud.
Major key words for that method are “and” and “the.” “For me, when I read book, I notice those two words are in the books the most. So when I go to read to them, I read everything but the two words we’re working on. Once they’ve mastered them, we move on to new words.”
It’s important for the kids to learn the basics of music before they get to middle school, when it would be time for band, she said. She teaches from “Level One Piano Theory” by Mary Elizabeth Clark and David Carr Glover.
“They all tell me what a note is, how many beats it has,” she said. “They work on reading music.”
Next, probably by next week, Ray said, she plans to teach them typing. She plans to look online for a printable paper that shows the locations of keys on the keyboard. She will print it out, “let them learn where the letters are using the paper,” and then typing on the keyboard will come more easily.
All of this teaching comes naturally to her, Ray said. In fact, last year she took courses for two certifications in early childhood education from Patrick Henry Community College.
She said she was interested to see that the programs were teaching techniques she already was using with her children – but with names to the methods that came instinctively to her.
Keeping the kids positively involved with sports is another key to their development, she said. In fact, this year she coached four basketball teams.
Ray also wrote and published a book on discipline, “Discipline the Latisha Ray Way.” In it, she recommends a basically old-fashioned, traditional approach to strong expectations, backed by consequences.
A companion approach to that is to make sure the boys are busy with sports and to be involved with their schooling so they do well.
“Discipline is the key to our boys' having a very successful future,” she writes on the back cover.
However, no matter which approach you take to discipline, she said, the key is consistency, combined with knowing "how to talk to your children."
As seriously as Ray is taking teaching her children during school closures, that doesn’t mean she would be interested in homeschooling. She respects the preparation and resources of the professionals at school.
When school starts back, she said, her kids will “run out that door and get back on that bus. I think it’ll be a relief.”
