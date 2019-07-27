A player’s first season as a professional can be a stressful one. For some in Danville, it has been a summer to remember, but not one with plenty of time getting adjusted to their new life.
Tanner Gordon, an Indiana product who was a sixth round pick by the Atlanta Braves in this year’s MLB Draft, has made seven pitching appearances in Danville this summer with a 2.13 ERA. Connor Blair was Atlanta’s 15th round selection out of Washington. Entering Saturday, Blair is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak and has improved his batting average to .279.
Both players spoke with the Bulletin before Saturday’s contest in Danville to talk about their lives as first-year professional baseball players.
(Editor’s note: this interview had been edited and condensed for clarity and space)
Martinsville Bulletin: What was draft day like for you?
Tanner Gordon: The day of I really wasn’t expecting a call, or at least not that early anyway, so at the time I was actually cleaning out my room at my apartment back at school, just getting ready to go home like I normally would. I got a call from New Jersey I think it was, I answered it and it happened to be the Braves and he told me the whole spiel. I just kind of froze where I was at. I didn’t really know what to do at the time. Obviously I said yes, so right after I immediately called my dad and said, ‘Dad, I think I just got drafted,’ and he kind of freaked out too. I hung up. Some of my buddies were still there from the team. I went over to their house, talked to them. I was like, ‘Guys, I think I just got drafted.’ They started freaking out, so I called my dad again and said, ‘I’m packing up all my stuff right now. I’m coming home.’ On my way back from my buddy’s house, I pulled up to my apartment and one of my trainers back home called me and said, ‘Hey, did you see the news? I go, ‘No, what?’ He goes, ‘You just got picked up in the sixth round.’ Again I froze. I just kind of sat there. I was like this is unreal… When I got home my parents were in the driveway. My brother, his wife, and my niece and nephew were all waiting for me so it was pretty special.
Connor Blair: The scout called me the night before and told me they were going to take me in the 15th round and I was like, okay, cool. Things can change… So that morning I wasn’t even watching the draft or anything. My girlfriend was in town when I was up in Seattle and we were just making breakfast, hanging out. I didn’t want to watch the draft. I didn’t want to see the 15th round go by and get upset or anything. My area scout called me. He said, ‘Hey man, are you watching the draft?’ I said, ‘No. I just don’t want to get my hopes up.’ He said, ‘Just turn it on man,’ and he called me and said, ‘You’re an Atlanta Brave. Congrats.’ It was cool. I cried a little bit. I didn’t know if I was going to go just with being injured and everything, so it was cool. It was something I’ve always wanted to do and on to the goal of being a big leaguer.”
What has been the biggest adjustment from college to professional baseball?
TG: I think the biggest adjustment is just playing every day. You’re either playing at home, or you’re on the road the next day, so just I think that constant grind of just playing every single day is something to get used to. It’s not a tough adjustment, but it’s definitely the biggest thing I’ve noticed.
CB: Just the routine. The routine is way different. You don’t have to get up at 6:30 a.m. for weights. There’s no classes every day. It’s quite the opposite. You show up to the ballpark at 2. You wind down by about midnight, hopefully go to sleep around 12:30, 1 and sleep until 10. It’s just the complete polar opposite of college.
What was your Danville debut like?
TG: When I was warming up the in the pen I was a little antsy, it being my first pro appearance… Just trying to get my arm loose as quick as possible and actually it ended up going pretty well. I think I ended up striking out the side in the first inning. It was a pretty special moment to get my feet wet and get that experience.
CB: I was rehabbing down in Florida and they sent me up with the team on the Fourth of July and I knew I’d be playing the next day, and I was fine. I was calm. It’s just baseball. It’s no different. My first AB I lined out to centerfield, so I got a good at -bat under me and just kind of helped settle in and felt good after that. No real huge emotions or heart pound or anything like that. I was pretty calm throughout.
What is your best moment since coming to Danville?
TG: (My debut) probably has to be the best moment. I mean, first pro appearance, striking out the side, not many people get to do that.
CB: Honestly I wouldn’t say anything stands out. I’m enjoying my time and everything, but I wouldn’t say there’s one defining moment of being around yet.
What is your biggest superstition?
TG: Depending on how the inning went I’ll change which foot I go over the line with. So like say I go out there for my first inning I’ll jump over leading with my right foot. Say the inning doesn’t go too well, I’ll start out jumping over with my left foot. I’ll also change the way I pick up the ball, so I pick up the ball with my glove and flip it to my hand. If that goes bad I’ll pick it up with my hand and flip it to my glove. It just kind of depends on how I do. Obviously it probably won’t make a difference, but in my mind I think it does make a difference.
CB: I wouldn’t say it’s a superstition, but I meditate every day and I know the guys get on me a lot for it because they’ll see me in there in the corner like for 10 minutes just eyes shut, just calm as can be… It just helps me stick to my process and kind of start my routine off for the day.
What is your go-to non-baseball activity?
TG: Off the field I think my favorite thing to do is probably fish. I think I’ve been fishing ever since I was a little kid. My dad’s been taking me out to ponds and lakes… Or hang out around the hotel, I guess, and play video games.
CB: Calling family, talking to family, talking to my girlfriend, just kind of spending my time around them as much as possible on the phone or FaceTime. And if that’s not happening just hanging out with the guys or just watching Netflix.
What was your favorite team? Who was your favorite player growing up?
TG: My favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals, still are the St Louis Cardinals. My favorite player was Carlos Martinez… He’s just been one of my favorite pitchers. I just like how he’s gone about the game. He’s kind of a clown off the field and he’s locked in when he’s on the field.
CB: I’m a huge San Francisco Giants fan. I mean obviously that might have changed. I still love Mike Trout, but Buster Posey was the one growing up I loved watching. I was a catcher growing up so it was easy to gravitate to the best catcher in the game and a swing like his.
Chris Doherty is a sports reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215.