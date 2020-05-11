A few weeks ago we took a look at the Martinsville Phillies players who went on to play Major League Baseball. But, the Phillies weren’t the only minor league team to play at Hooker Field. The Martinsville Astros, a rookie league affiliate of the Houston Astros, called our town home from 1999-2003.
The Martinsville Astros were much more successful than the Martinsville Phillies overall. They won the Appalachian League championship in 1999 and finished as league runners-up in 2003. Over the 5-year span the team was 185-151 overall with three winning seasons.
But, the Astros didn’t have nearly the future star power of the Phillies. Not a single Astros player went on to have an all-star career in Major League Baseball, and only five players played more than five seasons in the big leagues.
Here’s a look at each Martinsville Astros player who went on to play Major League Baseball:
1999 (Team record — 41-29, Appalachian League champions)
» Carlos Hernandez – Spent three years in the pros, all with the Astros. Hernandez had a career 2.2 WAR, 9-8 win/loss record, 4.54 ERA in 35 games, including 33 starts.
» Santiago Ramirez – Made four MLB appearances, all with the Washington Nationals in 2006. Had an 8.10 ERA in 3.1 innings pitched.
» Rodrigo Rosario – Played one MLB season, joining the Houston Astros in 2003. He started two games, threw eight innings and allowed just one earned run on five hits.
2000 (Team record — 30-36)
» Eric Bruntlett – Played seven seasons in MLB, five with the Astros. As a shortstop, he had a career .231/.303/.330 batting line and a career 0.7 WAR.
» Mike Burns – played three MLB seasons with four different teams. He made 60 appearances with eight starts and finished with a career 5.82 ERA.
» Cory Doyne – Played two seasons in Martinsville, and played one MLB season with the Orioles in 2007, making five appearances, throwing 3.2 innings, and allowing six earned runs on seven hits.
2001 (Team record — 31-37)
» D.J. Houlton – Played with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005 and 2007, making 53 appearances, including 19 starts. He finished with a career 5.16 ERA and a 6-11 record.
» Fernando Nieve – Played two seasons in Martinsville and four MLB seasons, two with the Astros and two with the New York Mets. Made 99 career appearances with 19 starts.
» Wandy Rodriguez – Played 11 MLB seasons, eight with the Astros, with a 97-98 career record. Finished with a 4.10 ERA, starting 263 games. Led the NL in games started in 2012. Had a perfect fielding percentage in 2009 and 2011, and was the NL Pitcher of the Month in July 2009.
2002 (Team record — 41-26)
» Matt Albers – Has played 14 MLB seasons with eight teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers last year. Currently a free agent. Has a career 47-48 record and 4.35 ERA, making 616 appearances, mostly as a reliever, with seven career saves.
» Mark McLemore – Made 29 appearances in his only MLB season in 2007, throwing 35 innings and allowing 15 earned runs.
2003 (Team record — 42-23, Appalachian League runners-up)
» Mark Saccomanno – A utility infielder and right fielder, played in 10 career games in 2008 with the Astros, with 11 plate appearances and two hits, including a homerun.
»- Jimmy Barthmaier – Made three career starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008, going 0-2 over 10.1 innings pitched, allowing 12 earned runs on 16 hits.
» J.C. Gutierrez – Played six MLB seasons, making 264 career appearances, including three starts, with a 4.49 ERA. Had 24 career saves.
» Felipe Paulino – Played six MLB seasons with four teams, finishing with a career 13-34 record over 97 appearances. Had a career 5.22 ERA.
» Mitch Talbot – Played three MLB seasons, one with the Tampa Bay Rays and two with the Cleveland Indians. Had a career 12-19 record in 43 games. Finished with a 5.30 ERA.
