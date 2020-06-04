Even though it’s been nearly 10 months since the end of the 2019 Martinsville Mustangs season, the Byrd family of Henry County still talks with former Mustang Ethan Whitley regularly. Tonya Davis received a happy Mother’s Day text from Mustangs players Jack Capobianco and Jake Lapinski, and April Haynes and her family have plans to visit Murray State University this fall to see former Mustang Trey Woosley.
As host families for the Martinsville Mustangs last summer, Byrd, Davis, and Haynes all opened their homes to allow Mustangs players to stay with them because they love baseball and wanted to help the community. But each family found that by serving as hosts they added sons to their own families.
With the Mustangs season set to begin on July 1 and players coming to town later this month, the team is working to fill out its roster of host parents for the summer to provide a bedroom, bathroom, and laundry equipment for Mustangs players.
Recent hosts spoke to the Bulletin about the benefits of the program.
WELCOME TO HENRY COUNTY
This summer will be the third summer Jerry and Heather Byrd serve as a host family for the Mustangs. After holding season tickets for three years, Jerry Byrd said being at the ballpark and meeting some of the players inspired his family to want to be a bigger part of the team.
“Just want to show everyone the hospitality that we have here in Martinsville and Henry County,” Jerry Byrd said.
The Byrds helped welcome two Mustangs players to town last summer by taking them to sites like Fairystone Park, Philpott Lake, and Martinsville Speedway. That way, the players were able to learn more about the local area than they would if they were staying alone in a hotel.
“When we don’t have enough host families they end up staying in a hotel… They don’t have that experience. They don’t have anybody looking after them, being their second set of family for the summer, taking them places.
“We show them things in the area… so when they have free time they may take some of the other players and say, ‘Look what my host family showed us. Let’s get together and go do that.’”
The players who stayed with Davis and Haynes got so close with the families they even went on several vacations and trips with them on the team’s off days.
ROOTING INTERESTS
Davis, who now serves as Director of Marketing and Sales with the Mustangs, said her and her family would attend games periodically in year’s past, but had more of an incentive to go to games last year since they had someone in particular to root for.
“The biggest thing is being at the ballpark and having a connection with the team,” Davis said. “I’ve got a kid that I’m rooting for, he’s playing and I want him to do well and his team to do well.”
All three of Byrd, Davis, and Haynes have teenage sons who also play baseball, and the families found that the players became mentors to the young players around them.
Haynes and Davis’s sons were also bat boys for the Mustangs, and Haynes said Woosley would often take her son to the field with him before games and let him take batting practice with the team.
“We love baseball, my oldest is a baseball player so we thought it would be a good thing to try and it wound up being a great thing,” Davis said. “We’re a baseball family anyway and just seeing our son really want to get involved, it just gave him another way to be involved in another level of baseball.”
The players also made an impression on Byrd’s son, who plays on the middle school team at Fieldale-Collinsville.
“Last year when our players left they left him their gloves and Mustangs hats that they had signed and balls and all these things,” Byrd said. “That just really meant a lot to my son to get those items from the player… We’ve kept in touch and our son, Tyler, his birthday is July 1 and Ethan was wanting some ideas, he wants to send Tyler a birthday present. Those are the kinds of connections you make with those players.”
AN EXTENDED FAMILY
With players coming to the Mustangs from all across the country, most are unable to see their own families for the entirety of the summer. While the host parents provide a home, the players become a part of their family as well.
“They’re really good gentlemen,” Davis said. “So it was good for me to have my children have really good role models.
“My oldest son, he told me last summer was his best summer ever... I have to agree, it was.”
All three families have plans to be hosts again this summer.
“I think part of it for us is the relationship that they have with our children,” Haynes said. “My son is 14 and plays baseball, my daughter is 11, and I think it’s just a really good experience for them to get to know different people from different places and just kind of see what kind of opportunities they have and just build relationships. So I think as long as our kids are here, before they go off to school we’ll continue to do it.
“I would encourage people, if they have the space, especially if they have young boys, to consider being a host family. It’s just a really good experience.”
Davis said anyone interested in becoming a host family can email her at Tonya@MartinsvilleMustangs.com. Host families are offered two season tickets to all the team’s home games, access to private Mustangs events, and on-field recognition at the Mustangs last home game.
“We want all the players to have the experience of having a host family and having a home while they’re here in town,” Byrd said. “We want them to feel like they’re at home here in Martinsville.”
The Martinsville Mustangs will play their first home game on July 2.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.