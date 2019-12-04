After leading Magna Vista volleyball to a second place finish in the Piedmont District, Warriors head coach Jessica France was named PD coach of the year, as voted on by coaches in the district.

France and the Warriors finished the regular season 12-6, the first time the team had double-digit victories in a season since 2016. They made it to the district tournament championship game before losing to Tunstall. The Warriors finished the season 14-8, falling in the first round of the Region 3D tournament. The Warriors were the No. 6 seed out of 12 teams in the region.

"I think all of it combined is just a testament to how hard these girls worked to get better," France said. "They decided they were not satisfied with only winning four games, only winning six games. We all collectively decided that things needed to change and I think us having the successful season we had showed that the changes we made were for the good."

Magna Vista placed three players on the All-PD first team: seniors Zariah Scales and Mackenzie Hairston, and sophomore Morgan Smith. 

Warriors senior Kaitlyn Viers and sophomore Danielle Draper were named to the All-PD second team.

"It was just an incredible year. I'm very proud of the girls and their hard work paid off," France said. "I’m hoping in the future, as far as our program as a whole, this is just starting. It’s letting the young girls see what can be accomplished... and shows how serious we coaches are. I'm just so proud. I kind of hate that it’s over because we did have such a good year. Those seniors, they’ve been working so hard. All of them. They’ve all been with me since they were freshmen and they’ve worked so hard. Some of them they've gotten a lot of playing time, some of them had to wait their turn, some of them still probably didn't get as much as they wanted but they stuck it out every day anyway and kept working hard. I think they set the standard for where we want to program to be. I’m so happy for them, especially for three of the four seniors to have made a district team."

Bassett's Allie Laine and Tabitha Hall, as well as Patrick County's Lainie Hopkins were also named to the first team All-PD list.

Full list of All-PD honors are listed below:

All-Piedmont District

Coach of the Year: Magna Vista's Jessica France

Player of the Year: Tunstall's Kinsley Stevens 

First Team

Kinsley Stevens - Tunstall 

Cathryn Estes - Tunstall 

Zariah Scales - Magna Vista 

Allie Laine - Bassett 

Brooklyn Owen - Tunstall 

Morgan Smith - Magna Vista 

Lainie Hopkins - Patrick County 

Mackenzie Hairston - Magna Vista 

Libero: Tabitha Hall - Bassett

Second Team

Makayla Rumley - Bassett 

Kaylee Scarce - Tunstall 

Sara Beth Marlowe - Tunstall 

Kendall Foushee - Halifax 

Cassidy Scarce - Tunstall 

Kaitlyn Viers - Magna Vista 

Trinity Martin - Halifax 

Sydney Martin - Bassett 

Libero: Danielle Draper - Magna Vista 

Honorable Mention

Caroline Vernon - Patrick County

Suzanne Gonzalez - Patrick County

Kaylee Keith - Bassett

Megan Scott - Bassett

Erin Keith - Patrick County

Elleigh Large - Patrick County

Kaitlyn Hooper - Bassett

Kirsten Wellons - Halifax

Lauren Largen - Patrick County

Sarah Watts - Halifax

Madison Barnes - Halifax

Savasiah Boyd - Martinsville

NaKiyah Echols - G.W.-Danville

Libero: Anjiah Hairston - Martinsville

