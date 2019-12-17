Four Magna Vista football players were named to First Team All-Region 3D for their play this season, and five from Bassett were named to the second team.
On offense, Magna Vista senior receiver Ty Grant was named to the all-region first team after grabbing 30 catches this season for 609 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Warriors' defense put two on the first team - Senior linebacker Dorian Green and senior defensive back Louis Taylor. Green last week was named Piedmont District Defensive Player of the Year, and had more than 70 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and six sacks this season. Taylor is a Liberty University commit next season, and was also the Warriors' leading rusher this season.
Magna Vista junior Dekavis Preston was named first team all-region as a punt returner.
Magna Vista was 8-4 this season, playing a home playoff game for the 11th straight season. They fell to Northside in the second round of the Region 3D playoffs.
Bassett placed three offensive players and two defensive on the
All-Region 3D second team: Junior offensive lineman Will Belongia, senior running back Kevon Smith, sophomore kicker Freddie Lopez, senior defensive end Austin McDaniel, and sophomore defensive lineman Gabriel Divers.
Bassett finished the season 6-5, reaching the playoffs for the first time in a decade. The Bengals fell to Magna Vista in the first round of the playoffs.
Two players from Patrick County and one from Martinsville were named to the All-Region 2C football list for their play this season.
Martinsville freshman Andy Garcia was named First Team All-Region 2C punter.
Patrick County junior Dae'Shawn Penn was named Second Team All-Region 2C running back, and Cougars senior linebacker Bryson Fulcher was also named to the second team defense. Penn rushed for more than 1,300 yards this season. Fulcher was also named All-Region last year when the Cougars were in Region 3D.
The Cougars finished the season 5-6, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2008. They fell to Radford in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs.
Martinsville was 0-10 this season.
