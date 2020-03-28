With so much uncertainty in the world and local area amid a coronavirus crisis that has cancelled all high school and college sports for the spring, Martinsville Mustangs President Greg Suire is hoping his team can be the perfect escape for sports fans this summer.
“The Coastal Plain League is committed to bringing this baseball league to our communities this summer,” Suire said by phone this week. “We're always going to err on the side of caution for sure, but at the same time we're also going to be very cognizant of what baseball brings to a community which is that unifying spirit and just the ability to sort of escape a little bit.”
As of now, Suire said there have been no talks in the CPL about possibly postponing or canceling the season, and all conversations have been tabled for two weeks while they wait to see how and when things relating to the coronavirus progress. The Mustangs are set to open the season on May 24 at Hooker Field.
Suire said the team is preparing for different scenarios, and they are following all state and federal regulations in regards to essential operations and stay-at-home mandates, but believes the league can wait until after Easter on April 12 before making definitive decisions regarding the season.
“Not saying that we of course couldn't experience changes because we could, but in regards to the prevailing thought right now we are on go,” Suire said.
Needless to say, he said, he and the staff and coaches of the Mustangs are “at the top of the list of wanting the season to be a go.”
“Down the line we will have to start marching again,” he said. “Our management team, we will be leading the charge in the community to get our positive nature back in line. We're not going to sit back and be a follower, I can tell you that for sure. We're going to be out front because we know that people, therapeutically, are going to need a sense of hope and a sense of community.
“The Mustangs are going to do their part hopefully soon by getting people to think about the future and think about other things, and that's the one thing baseball has done historically.”
While Suire said he couldn't commit to a finalized date, he did say that since players will be coming into the summer having not played an entire spring – the NCAA canceled the entire college baseball season for 2020 – he did say that about a week or so before the first game the Mustangs will hold a mini spring training for players, with practices open to the public. That's something the team has never done because players have previously always showed up already in game shape.
Also, without a spring season, Suire said the team has been able to expand their list of potential players. While the CPL has, in recent years, become a league that attracts high-end Division I freshmen, and sophomores and juniors from smaller DI and DII schools, Suire thinks more older players from bigger DI schools will play this summer, especially those looking to capitalize on the possible extra year of eligibility the NCAA is proposing for players who had their seasons cut short this season. Players also won't be waiting for the Major League Baseball draft, or trying to heal nagging injuries.
Suire also expects pitchers won't have quite so strict innings limits, and the roster won't be quite so fluid throughout the summer has it typically has been in the past.
“They're going to see the full roster on opening night,” Suire said. “It's going to be interesting how it progresses. I really think that the pitching in our league is going to pick up tremendously this summer. I think you're going to see a much crisper game this summer.”
The players are already showing that they can't wait to finally get back on a the field.
“They are raring to go,” Suire said. “These guys are going to have not played for nine weeks... The itch is going to get even stronger for these guys to play.”
Amid all of the uncertainty and cloudiness of the last few weeks, Suire is hoping the Mustangs can be a light at the end of the tunnel for local baseball fans.
“I want people to have a stay-cation at Hooker Field this summer,” Suire said. “When they walk in that ballpark they're taking a break from the real world. They're enjoying themselves and they're also telling themselves, 'You know, this is why I live here. This is why I live in Martinsville, because of this team, this facility, and the people who are around me. This is why I'm happy to be here in this beautiful town and this county.' That is our job to bring that to the people.
“That's what I'm looking forward to providing the people of Henry County at Hooker Field.”
