There may not be real races going on, but that doesn’t mean NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson isn’t busy.
Johnson has spent time at home these last few weeks homeschooling his daughters, fulfilling work obligations… and spending at least four or five hours a day practicing iRacing.
Johnson has been participating in the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a series of virtual races shown on TV in place of real races that were postponed due to coronavirus. Unlike some of his younger counterparts, the 44-year-old didn’t have any experience with sim racing prior to the first race three weeks ago at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“I felt like I didn’t sleep for two weeks honestly,” Johnson said during a teleconference with reporters Wednesday morning. “Working around the clock, a lot of time at night on the sim rig.”
The seven time NASCAR Cup Series champion has been using coaches to help him learn iRacing, and spends most of his time on it at night after his kids go to bed. While Johnson has made racing a car look easy over his 18 year career, he quickly found that success doesn’t automatically transfer to the virtual world.
“The part that’s been eye opening to me is how to run and operate the sim rig and all the third party apps that tie into it, the data that exist there, trying to understand how to calibrate things, how to make things work correctly, how to even talk in-game to one these third party apps where you can have a spotter and crew chief helping you make good decisions,” he said.
“Playing the game is certainly challenging on its own, but I had no idea the rest of it that went into it and that’s really what rocked my world Week 1 and even into Week 2. It was literally five or six days a week, four or five hours a day trying to figure it out.”
The layoff from racing has lasted nearly a month now, with no word from NASCAR yet as to when the season will kick back off. The current schedule is for racing to return on May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, but that will likely be postponed due to a stay-at-home order put in place by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam that is in effect until June 10.
Whenever racing does return to Martinsville, Johnson will be going for his 10th victory at The Paperclip, breaking a tie with Jeff Gordon for third most wins all time.
While it hasn’t been quite as long as a normal offseason, Johnson said it’s been strange to him to have time off during the spring time, time to go play with his kids in the yard and go on walks and bike rides. It’s totally new for him in his adult life.
“I don’t recall having spring days for days on end at home with nothing to do in a sense,” Johnson said.
But he should probably get used to it, seeing as how Johnson plans to retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season. Even though the coronavirus has put a bit of a damper on the Hendrick Motorsports veteran’s sendoff tour, Johnson said he didn’t have an answer when asked by reporters if a cancelled season would change his plans.
“We still don’t know what’s going to happen in the coming months and if we’re going to be able to run the full season or not,” he said. “I feel like I set out to make 2020 my last full-time year but I’ve always left the door open for other racing in NASCAR and abroad in the future and I feel like I’m still pretty much on that path. I am hopeful that we get a full year in and we get that going here in a month or so… and I can run the season in its entirety.
“I really don’t have an answer and it’s up in the air just as so much is in the world right now.”
NASCAR has said all along it plans to get all 36 scheduled races in this season, even if that means midweek races and doubleheaders, or possibly going beyond the originally scheduled finale on November 8.
Johnson said he’d be open to whatever schedule is proposed, as long as he gets to race.
“As a driver you just want to take your helmet and go,” he said. “Racing is the most fun we can have but I’m just one point of view on that. I quickly think about the crew members that have to get the cars ready, logistically move things around the country as we need to. So I know there’s a lot more that goes into it.”
He’d also like to get all 36 races in for his fans. While Johnson said he’s content and fulfilled with the career he’s had, he’s heard from so many who have followed him throughout the last two decades who just want to see him get behind the wheel in person one more time, and he wants to be able to give them that before hanging it all up.
While he said he hasn’t given much thought at all to this being his final year and what he might be missing from the postponed races, he’s thought a lot about what it means for others.
“For me and my final year in a Cup car, I feel more for the fans that wanted to see me at their track and have that experience,” he said. “And sure I want to be on track, and sure I want to go to these places a final time, but I feel more for the fans that aren’t having that opportunity now than I long for myself to experience it and be there.
“That’s only a small piece in the grand scheme of things when you look at all the individuals that are affected by the coronavirus, the families that are affected, the economy, businesses, business owners. This is way bigger than me, way bigger than what was going to be my final time at these tracks. That stuff hasn’t even really crossed my mind honestly.”
