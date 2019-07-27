Five runs in the first two innings may not have been enough for Martinsville Post 42 junior legion against top seeded Lynchburg Post 16 in the District F tournament.
But five runs was all the lead Martinsville pitcher Conner Plaster needed.
Plaster threw a complete game gem Saturday at Kiwanis Field in Salem, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks. His efforts on the mound, and at the plate, helped Martinsville to a 5-3 win to remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament.
Plaster was also 2-3 at the plate with two runs scored.
Martinsville’s first inning was an exercise in patience, but it paid off. Lynchburg’s pitchers were struggling in the heat, allowing four of the first five hitters to reach on two walks and two hit-by-pitches. After one run walked in, Martinsville added to that off of a two RBI single by Colby Cunningham. Cunningham had a delayed steal of second that allowed Paxton Tucker to score for the fourth and final run of the inning.
Plaster struck out the first Lynchburg batter of the game, his only strikeout of the night, and kept them off the board for the first inning. Martinsville added to the lead in the second after Plaster reached on a triple, and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Drew Fisher.
Lynchburg scored two runs in the bottom of the second to chip away at the lead. It would be of huge importance to hold Post 16’s bat at bay, because Martinsville’s went cold after the first two innings. Post 42 left the bases loaded the next two innings, and finished the day with 10 runners left on the base paths. They wouldn’t score the rest of the night.
The defense held Lynchburg to just one more run in the fifth. Post 16 had one runner on in the seventh, but Plaster induced two ground balls to end the game, finishing the day at 98 pitches, 61 for strikes.
Martinsville finished the game with six hits, one more than Lynchburg. Colby Cunningham was 2-4 with two RBIs. Elliott Underwood and Fisher also scored runs, and Tucker also had an RBI.
Colin Cunningham reached first in three of his four at-bats on walks. Post 42 had six walks and six strikeouts as a team.
Lynchburg came into Saturday's game also undefeated in the tournament, with an 11-1 win over Patrick County and an 8-5 win over Halifax in the tournament. They were 11-5 in the regular season.
Martinsville started the district tournament as the No. 6 seed, forcing them to go on the road throughout. They have won all three games scoring 17, 11, and 5 runs for three straight upset victories.
Martinsville followed Saturday's afternoon win with another big victory, defeating Roanoke Heat for a second time this tournament, 9-1. Kyle Ramsey led Martinsville with three hits and three runs scored. He added an RBI. Plaster was 1-2 with two walks, two RBIs, and a run scored. Hunter Whitlow was 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Daniel Pendleton took the bulk of the innings on the mound for Martinsville, throwing five in relief, allowing one run, none earned, on three hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Martinsville defeated No. 2 seeded Roanoke 11-7 Thursday night.
The two wins Saturday guaranteed Martinsville a spot in the Junior Legion state tournament, as well as a spot in the district tournament championship game. Martinsville will play the championship on Sunday at either 1 p.m. at Heritage High School in Lynchburg.