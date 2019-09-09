Cross Country
Bassett competes at Knights Crossing XC InvitationalBassett’s girls cross country team finished 6th out of 17 teams, and the boys finished 11th out of 21 teams at the Knight’s Crossing Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Green Hill Park, in Salem.
The Bengals were competing in the black varsity races, one of three divisions of races held at the event.
Freshman Amanda Goad was the top finishing girl for the Bengals, finishing 27th out of 137 runners, running 23:16. Madeline Bishop was 29th overall, running 23:29.
In the boys race, Aubrey Davis was the top Bengal, also finishing 27th out of 204 runners, running 18:17.
Full results from both Bengals teams are listed below:
Bassett Cross Country Results
Knights Cross XC Invitational
Saturday at Green Hill Park, Salem
Boys results:
27th Aubrey Davis 18:17.70
49th Shawn Foley 18:52.60
54th Roy Garcia 18:58.00
71st Joseph Castro 19:25.00
82nd Greyson Crouch 19:54.20
84th Nathan Morrison 19:59.20
85th Zay Martin 20:01.50
87th Vontayvious Brim 20:06.50
103rd Jonah Miller 20:47.60
Girls results:
27th Amanda Goad 23:16.80
29th Madeline Bishop 23:29.20
37th Zoe Kinkema 23:57.60
43rd Logan Kinkema 24:03.60
60th Lacey Flanagan 25:04.50
Fellowship Of Christian Athletes bringing former UNC hoops standout to schoolsFellowship of Christian Athletes on the Southside of VA will be holding a week long event the week of September the 16th at Henry County, Martinsville, and Patrick County schools, as well as Patrick Henry Community College, bringing in former UNC hoops star AL Wood to speak at the school.
Wood is remembered by many UNC basketball fans as the 6-foot-6 guy who was the bridge between two more-famous 6-foot-6 guys — Walter Davis and Michael Jordan. He is considered by some to have been the best shooter ever to wear the Carolina blue. He shot a deadly 56 percent from the field.
While he was the fourth pick in the NBA draft, Wood’s NBA career was relatively short, lasting just six seasons.
An ordained minister based in Fort Mill, S.C., Wood’s daily focus is on helping youth.
“The biggest thing for our kids’ future is getting them to read and comprehend what they read,” Wood said in a release by FCA. “Education opens the door for all kinds of opportunities.”
Wood will be in local schools talking to about morals, character, responsibilities and accountability. All assemblies are just for students, except for Wednesday’s even at Patrick Henry Community College, which is open to the public.
Below is Wood’s schedule for the week:
Monday, September 16
Bassett High School 1:20 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
Tuesday, September 17
Patrick County High School 10 a.m.
Carlisle School 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18
Martinsville Middle School 9 a.m.
Fields of Faith at Patrick Henry Community College 6 p.m. (Open to the public. Held in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre)
Thursday, September 19
Magna Vista High School 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School 1:45 p.m.
Friday, September 20
Laurel Park Middle School 8:45 a.m.
Martinsville High School 2 p.m.
