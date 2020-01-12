INDOOR TRACK
Bassett and Martinsville indoor track results
Bassett competed Saturday in the Heritage Invitational at Heritage High School in Lynchburg, and came away with several medalists, 14 season-best and three career-best performances.
The Bengals were led by Aubrey Davis winning the boys 1000 meter run in 2:56.80, the tenth best time on the Bassett Indoor Track record list. Caroline Cook also picked up a win in the 500 meter run in a career best time 1:29.19, the fourth best time on the Bassett indoor record list.
Johanna Vivanco recorded a fifth best all-time time of 1:29.95 in the girls 500 meter run, finished fourth. Zay Martin recorded his first win in the 500 meter run with a season best time 1:16.49. Piper Doughton came away with a 2nd place finish in the girls 1000 and 1600 meter runs in 3:41.65 and 6:12.42. The Bengals's 4x200 meter relay team, consisting of Brendon Easley, Aubrey Davis, Dante Duvernay, and Sterling Jamison, also had a second place performance in a time of 1:44.14. Joseph Castro also was 3rd in 1600 meter run.
Bassett previously had several outstanding performances and 22 season best performances Wednesday night at Roanoke College competing in the Roanoke College Maroons High School Invitational #1.
Top performers for the Bengals included Aubrey Davis, who finished first in the boys 500 meter dash with a time of 1:10.78, and the Bengals boys 4x200 meter relay team which finished second with a time of 1:37.51. The relay's time was the sixth best all-time for Bassett and 0.9 second away from VHSL Class 3 state qualification.
On the girls side, Piper Doughton finished third in the 3200 meter run. Also the girls 4x200 team broke the school record with a time of 2:10.36. Team members were Caroline Cook, Johanna Vivanco, Adina Prillaman, and Madeline Bishop.
The Bengals also had top 10 finishes by: Zay Martin (ninth in the 300 meter dash), the boys 4x800 meter relay team (sixth), Sterling Jamison (eight in the boys high jump), Shawn Foley (10th in the boys high jump), and Vontayvious Brim (seventh in the boys triple jump).
Also at Roanoke College, Martinsville had five top 10 finishes. Aaron Dalton finished fifth in the boys 55 meter dash, T'Coma Clanton was eighth in both the boys 55 meter dash and the 300 meter dash, Nicholas Pritchett was sixth in the boys 55 meter hurdles, and the Bulldogs' boys 4x200 meter relay team was fourth.
Bassett's next performance will be at the Va. Showcase on Saturday at Liberty University. Martinsville will compete today at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Bryant & Stratton 78, Patrick Henry Community College 59
Patrick Henry Community College dropped a second straight game at home this week, falling to Bryant & Stratton 78-59 Sunday afternoon.
LiRon Hilliard and Darius Wason led the Patriots with 14 points each. Isaiah Reed added eight.
The Patriots will return home on Wednesday for the third of four straight home games, taking on Caldwell Tech at 7 p.m.
