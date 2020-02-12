Bulletin Staff Reports
Bassett junior Adam Martin had a second- and third-place finish at the Region 3C swimming championship Tuesday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Martin was second in the 200 IM, with a 1:58.63, just a tenth of a second behind the first-place finisher. He tied for third in the boys 100 breast stroke with a 1:02.51.
Bassett’s boys team finished ninth with 22.5 points. The Bengals girls finished ninth as well, with eight points.
Magna Vista’s boys scored two points to finish 10th.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors go unbeaten in Piedmont District
Magna Vista girls basketball defeated Halifax 49-38 Tuesday night to finish unbeaten in the Piedmont District. The Warriors won the PD regular-season title and will have the No.1 seed in the district tournament, which begins Friday.
Ja’Liah Wilson led Magna Vista with 17 points at South Boston. TaNashia Hairston added 15, Ciara Dillard nine, and Mackenzie Hairston eight.
The Warriors finished the regular season 18-2, 12-0 in the PD.
Martinsville 61, Bassett 24
Destiny Harris hit six 3-pointers to lead Martinsville with 23 points Tuesday in the team’s season finale at home Tuesday night. The Bulldogs defeated Bassett 61-24.
Harris was one of four Bulldogs celebrating senior night, along with Janiyah Benton, Savasiah Boyd, and Shaniya Gravely.
Benton added 10 points in the win.
Gracie Ratcliffe led Bassett with 9 points.
Martinsville finishes the regular season 16-6 overall, and 9-3 in the Piedmont District. The Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed in the PD tournament with the win, and will return home to face the No. 8 seeded Bengals again on Friday in the tournament’s first round.
Bassett (0-21, 0-11) finished the regular season on Wednesday on the road at Patrick County. Results of the game were too late for publication.
New Covenant 46,
Carlisle 44 (OT)
Carlisle fell in an overtime contest at New Covenant Tuesday night, 46-44.
Amara Harrell led the Chiefs with 16 points, and added eight rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Daisy Harris had a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The senior added four steals and three blocks. Tay Giles had 11 points, and two rebounds.
Carlisle (7-10) will go back on the road on Thursday to Lynchburg to take on Holy Cross Regional at 5:15 p.m.
