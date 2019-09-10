VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, Martinsville 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-8)
Bassett volleyball got back in the win column Tuesday with a 3-set victory over Martinsville, 25-12,25-21, 25-8.
Megan Scott had five aces, and 13 service points for the Bengals. Allie Laine had seven service points and two blocks,Tabitha Hall had three aces and six service points, Makayla Rumley had two aces and six service points, and Jenny Turner had an ace and nine service points.
Sydney Martin added 11 assists, and Kaylee Keith had 10 for Bassett.
Anijah Hairston led Martinsville with 12 digs. Savasiah Boyd had three kills, seven assists, and six digs.
Bassett (2-5) will return home on Thursday to take on Franklin County at 7 p.m.
Martinsville (1-4) will return home to take on Dan River Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tunstall 3, Patrick County 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-21)
Patrick County fell to Tunstall in three straight sets Monday night at Tunstall, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21.
The Cougars had 15 kills, 14 assists, seven aces and 19 digs as a team.
Patrick County was coming off of a 3-set win over Bassett at home Monday night, 25-11, 25-23, 25-13. As a team they had 34 kills, 33 assists, three blocks, 31 digs and 16 aces.
The Cougars fall to 2-5 overall. They’ll return home to take on Halifax Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Carlisle 2, Virginia Episcopal 1
Vitor Otsuka scored the game-winning goal for Carlisle in the final five minutes of play Tuesday to give the Chiefs a 2-1 win over Virginia Episcopal at Smith River Sports Complex.
Otsuka also had an assist for the Chiefs, on a goal scored by Drew Bennett.
Gabriel Torres had eight saves in goal for the Chiefs.
Carisle improves to 2-1-1 on the year. They’ll return home on Thursday for a rivalry matchup against North Cross. The two teams have played one another in the last two VISAA DII state championship game.
Tuesday’s game will begin at 6 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
