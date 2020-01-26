The landscape of Route 58 became a familiar face this week for the Bassett wrestling team. The team made a Wednesday night trip to Carroll County for a quad meet and a Saturday visit to Grayson County for the Crooked Road Duals. On Wednesday, the Bengals earned wins over Floyd County (51-12) and Carroll County (42-24) before falling hard to Patrick County (57-18).
Host Grayson County captured the team championship at the Crooked Road Duals over David Crockett High School (56-24) and 10 other teams from across Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Grayson County has been a powerhouse recently in the Virginia 2A ranks with state runner up finishes in 2018 and 2019. Bassett went 3-2 on the day to come in 5th overall. The Bengals finish the regular season with a 21-8-1 dual record. They will return to the mats on Saturday for the Piedmont District championship tournament at Martinsville Middle School.
Results from Wednesday and Saturday are listed below:
Quad Meet at Carroll County
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Match No. 1 — Bassett 51, Floyd County 12
Bassett Winners: Ethan Lucado (113), Brian Angles (126), Dawson Moore (145 by pin), Zach Oakes (145 by pin) Drew Fisher (152 by decision), Darrius Morrison (160) Shyhee Preston (182 by pin), Ricky Penn (195), Aaron Crowe (220)
Match No. 2 — Bassett 42, Carroll County 24
Bassett Winners: Ethan Lucado (113), Austin Schelling (132 by pin), Zach Oakes (145) Drew Fisher (152 by pin), Darrius Morrison (160 by pin), Ricky Penn (195), Aaron Crowe (220)
Match No. 3 — Patrick County 57, Bassett 18
Patrick County Winners: Jonathon Culler (106), Wesley Morrison (113 by pin), Alfredo Gutierrez (120), Juan Gutierrez (126), Owen Smith (132 by pin), Trey Robertson (138 by pin), Darious Williams (145 by decision), Joshua Wright (195 by pin), Tristan Hardy (220 by pin), Raekwon Hagen (285)
Bassett Winners: Drew Fisher (152 by pin), Darrius Morrison (160), Shyhee Preston (182)
Other results: Patrick County defeated Carroll County 54-18 and Floyd County 57-6
Crooked Road Duals at Grayson County
Saturday, Jan. 25
Match No. 1 — Bassett 51, Grayson County 24
Bassett Winners: Drew Fisher (152 by pin), Darrius Morrison (160 by pin), Aaron Crowe (220), Gage Ragans (285 by pin)
Match No. 2 — Bassett 37, Marion 21
Bassett Winners: Austin Schelling (132 by pin), Dawson Moore (138), Zach Oakes (145 by decision), Drew Fisher (152 by pin), Darrius Morrison (160), Shyhee Preston (182 by major decision), Aaron Crowe (220)
Match No. 3 — Bassett 39, John Battle 30 (Bristol, VA)
Bassett Winners: Blake Miller (126 by pin), Austin Schelling (132 by pin), Dawson Moore (138 by decision), Zach Oakes (145), Drew Fisher (152 by pin), Darrius Morrison (160 by pin), Shyhee Preston (195 by pin)
Match No. 4 — Tennessee HS (Bristol, TN) 36, Bassett 30
Bassett Winners: Zach Oakes (145 by pin), Drew Fisher (152), Darrius Morrison (160), Shyhee Preston (182), Ricky Penn (195)
Match No. 5 — Bassett 30, Alleghany (Sparta, NC) 25
Bassett Winners: Austin Schelling (132 by pin), Drew Fisher (152), Darrius Morrison (160), Aaron Crowe (220), Gage Ragans (285)
