Bulletin Staff Report
VOLLEYBALL
Halifax 3, Martinsville 0
Martinsville fell in three sets to Halifax County Thursday at home, 16-25, 14-25, 9-25.
Anijah Hairston led the Bulldogs with 12 digs. Savasiah Boyd added an ace, three kills, six assists, and six digs. Sanyia Mobley had four digs.
Martinsville (1-14) will return home on Monday and Tuesday next week to take on Bassett and Patrick County. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.
Patrick County 3,
G.W.-Danville 0
Patrick County picked up a 3-set home win over G.W.-Danville Thursday, 25-7, 25-13, 25-8.
The Cougars had 24 aces, 30 kills, 29 assists, and 18 digs as a team. They improve to 8-9 overall.Their next game is Monday at home against Dan River at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista 3,
G.W.-Danville 0 (Wednesday)
Magna Vista improved to 10-5 overall, 7-2 in the Piedmont District Wednesday with a 3-set victory at home over G.W.-Danville, 25-11, 25-8, 25-4.
Morgan Smith had 20 points including 12 aces for the Warriors with six digs, and four kills. Mackenzie Hairston had 12 points including four aces, with 10 digs and kills. Zariah Scales had 31 assists, eight points, and five kills. Kaitlyn Viers had seven kills, and Emma Hankins had four aces, six digs, and nine kills.
Magna Vista will return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.
