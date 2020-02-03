By Staff Reports
A big third quarter by Faith Christian and a stalled Carlisle offense led to a 55-18 home loss for the Chiefs Monday night.
Carlisle trailed 11-5 at the end of the first quarter, but the Warriors started to pull away in the second, eventually growing the lead to double-digits.
Faith Christian senior Catherine Kagey knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Warriors a 13-point lead, their largest to that point, at halftime, going into the break up 27-14.
Carlisle struggled to get anything going in the third and fourth quarters. The Chiefs were held without a make from the field in the third, scoring just two points on made free throws by Cali Martin and Daisy Harris. The Warriors opened the frame on a 9-0 run, holding the Chiefs without a point until just over three minutes remained.
Faith Christian (17-1) only grew the lead from there, outscoring Carlisle 8-2 in the fourth.
Sophomore guard Amara Harrell led the Chiefs with seven points. She added three rebounds and two steals. Harris had five points, six rebounds, and two steals, and Tay Giles had three points, five rebounds, and two steals.
The Chiefs snap a 3-game winning streak with the loss, falling to 6-7 on the year. They’ll return home tonight to take on Roanoke Catholic at 6:30 p.m. The game will be senior night for Harris and Alyson Gammons.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Davidson Co. CC 104,
Patrick Henry CC 55
Patrick Henry Community College dropped a Region X home game on Monday night, 104-55 to Davidson County Community College.
Stephen Hawkins led the Patriots with 10 points. Justin Manns, a Martinsville graduate, added nine. Darius Barksdale and Isaiah Reid added eight each, and LiRon Hilliard had seven.
DCCC (19-1, 13-1 Region X) came into Monday’s game as the No. 1 team in Region X Division II.
PHCC (2-15, 2-10) will go on the road on Wednesday to Catawba Valley Community College for a 7 p.m. contest.
PHCC BASEBALL
Patriots split with USC Lancaster on opening weekend
The Patrick Henry Community College baseball team went 2-2 to open the season at USC Lancaster over the weekend.
The Patriots won the first game of both doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, winning Game 1, 20-6, and Game 3, 11-6, while falling in Game 2, 9-5, and Game 4, 8-7.
PHCC hit 11 homeruns as a team over the four games, surpassing the team’s season total of 10 in 2019. The Patriots had 44 hits on the weekend.
Third basemen Brandon Cleveland led the way for the Patriots with eight hits on the weekend. Cleveland added a team-high eight runs scored, five RBIs, and six stolen bases. Taylor Reney had six hits and four RBIs, Jayson Kramer had five hits and five RBIs, and Ryan Shavers had four hits and seven RBIs with seven runs scored.
Bassett graduate Christian Easley had a homerun in Game 1 for the Patriots.
Results from each game are listed below:
Game 1: PHCC 20, USC-L 6
PHCC 040 002 14 — 20 18 0
USC-L 014 010 0 — 6 8 4
PHCC Pitching: T. Moyers 4.2IP, 8H, 5R, 4ER, BB, 3K; J. Matheny (W, 1-0) 1.1IP, H, R,3BB, K; A. Collins 1IP, K
PHCC Hitting: B. Cleveland 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB; T. Reney 3-5, 2R, 4RBI, 2K; C. Rigney 3-5, R, 4RBI, 2K; G. Dalton 1-3, R, 2BB; R. Shavers 3-4, 4R, 6RBI, BB; C. Easley 1-5, R, RBI, 2K; M. Harper 2-5, R, RBI, 3K; J. Kramer 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB;
Game 2: USC-L 9, PHCC 5
PHCC 100 020 2 — 5 8 0
USC-L 302 301 X — 9 7 3
PHCC Pitching: M. Holler (L, 0-1) 3IP, 6H, 7R, 3ER, 2BB, 6K; J. Borrero IP, BB; W. Balkin IP, R, 2BB, 2K; S. Bonar IP, H, R, K
PHCC Hitting: B. Cleveland 3-4, 3R, 2RBI; T. Reney 2-4, 2K; C. Rigney 1-4, K; G. Dalton 1-3, 3RBI, K; R. Shavers 0-4, 2K; C. Kelley 0-2; M. Harper 1-3; K; S. Beard 0-2, R, 2K; J. Kramer 0-1, R
Game 3: PHCC 11, USC-L 6
PHCC 010 019 0 — 11 10 4
USC-L 100 210 2 — 6 7 2
PHCC Pitching: D. Parker-McDonald (W, 1-0) 5IP, 4H, 4R, 0ER, 2BB, 4K; A. Vladyka 2IP, 2H, 2R, ER, 5K
PHCC Hitting: B. Cleveland 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; T. Reney 0-4, R, BB; C.Rigney 0-5, 3K; G. Dalton 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB, K; R. Shavers 1-2, R, RBI, 2BB, K; T. Moyers 1-3, K; C. Kelley 3-3, 2R, BB; M. HArper 0-3, 2R, BB, 2K; M. Harper 0-3, 2R, BB, 2K; J. Kramer 1-3, R, 2RBI; M. Fyvie 0-1; D. Fairchild 1-1, R, 2RBI; C. Sterling 1-1
Game 4: USC-L 8, PHCC 7
PHCC 100 222 0 — 7 8 2
USC-L 200 001 5 — 8 7 0
PHCC Pitching: T. Croson 3.2IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 5K; E. Watkins 2.1IP, 2H, R, BB, 3K; T. Stephan 0.0IP, 3R, 3BB; J. Borrero (L, 0-1) 0.1IP, H, 2R, 0ER, BB, K
PHCC Hitting: B. Cleveland 3-4, 2R; T. Reney 1-4, R, K; G. Dalton 0-4, RBI, K; R. Shavers 0-3, R, 2K; J. Kramer 2-3, 2r, 2rbi; C. Kelley 0-3, K; D. Fairchild 0-2, K; M. Harper 1-3, R, 2RBI, K; H. Steel 1-2, K; TM. Fyvie 0-1
INDOOR TRACK
Bengals compete in two meets
Bassett’s girls and boys indoor track teams split up over the weekend, with part of the team travelling to Blacksburg on Saturday for the Blacksburg Polar Bear meet. The Bengals came away with two first place finishes and 13 season best performances on the day in Blacksburg.
Bassett’s boys 4x800 relay team came away with a first place finish and a season best time of 9:01.41, the fifth best time in school history. Team members were Aubrey Davis, Shawn Foley, Nathan Morrison, and Greyson Crouch.
Davis also won the boys 500 meter dash with a time of 1:10.78. There were 33 competitors in the event.
The Bengals finished ninth out of 16 teams at the meet.
Other Bengals traveled to Lynchburg to compete in the Heritage JV Invitational, where they recorded one victory and three season best performances.
Piper Doughton ran to victory in the girls 1,000 meter run with a time of 3:39.40. Doughton also finished eighth in the girls 500 meter dash (1:38.75).
Hailey Helms also had a top-10 finish, coming in seventh in the girls 1,000 meter run with time of 4:02.01.
