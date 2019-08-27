Boys Soccer
Carlisle 4, Southwest Virginia Home School 1
Four different scorers found the net to help Carlisle to a first win of the season Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex in a 4-1 win over Southwest Virginia Home School.
Mathias Periera had a goal and two assists for the Chiefs. Will Johnston and Vitor Otsuka each had a goal and an assist, and Drew Bennett added a goal.
Carlisle improves to 1-1 on the season. They’ll go on the road to Cape Fear on Friday, and return home on September 6 to take on New Covenant at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Franklin County 3, Magna Vista 0
After winning the volleyball season opener Monday night, Magna Vista was unable to repeat that victory Tuesday night in Rocky Mount, falling to Franklin County 3-0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-16).
The Warriors fall to 1-1 on the year. They’ll return home on Thursday to take on William Fleming at 7 p.m.
William Fleming 3, Martinsville 1
Martinsville fell to William Fleming at home Tuesday night in the season opener, with the Colonials winning in four sets, 26-24, 25-22, 14-25, 25-15.
Anijah Hairston led the Bulldogs with 11 digs. Savaiah Boyd had five aces, 10 assists, and six digs. Nakieyah Hairston had eight aces, and Tyreniasha Dillard had six aces, six kills, three blocks, and eight digs.
Martinsville (0-1) will travel to Dan River on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
North Stokes 3, Patrick County 2 (Monday)
Patrick County went on the road to North Carolina to open the volleyball season Monday night, falling to North Stokes in five sets, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 10-15.
As a team, the Cougas had 41 kills, 39 assists, 15 aces and 85 digs.
“Our player of the game would be Lauren Largen for her extreme effort on the court,” head coach Heidi Moore said via email.
The Cougars will play their home opener Wednesday against Floyd County at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.