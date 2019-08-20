Bulletin Staff Report
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle 3, Christian Heritage Academy 0
In her coaching debut at Carlisle, first year head coach Janika Hunt led the Chiefs to a 3-0 home victory over Christian Heritage Academy (Rocky Mount), 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.
Carlisle had 19 aces as a team. Haley Muragasen had five, Alyson Gammons had four, and Cali Martin, Daisy Harris and Amelia Monroe had three each. Anika Banerjee had four kills, and Martin had four digs.
The Chiefs (1-0) will travel to Forest to take on Timberlake Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
R.J. Reynolds 5, Carlisle 0
Carlisle fell at home in the season opener Tuesday, dropping a 5-0 contest to R.J. Reynolds (N.C.)
Carlisle (0-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on Southwest Virginia Home School at 6 p.m.
GOLF
Magna Vista’s Gardner wins Piedmont District regular season match
Magna Vista junior Wil Gardner was the medalist at Green’s Folly Monday to help the Warriors placed second overall in the third regular season Piedmont District match.
Halifax won with a team score of 319. Patrick County (350), Tunstall (357) and GW Danville (361) rounded out the top five.
Individual scores are listed below:
Magna Vista (323)
Wil Garnder 76
Patrick McCrickard 81
Dylan McCrickard 83
Cameron Robertson 83
Wesley Dyehman 108
Avery Brown 114
Halifax (319)
Willoughby Gasperini 78
Will Abdi 78
Ryan Corona 82
Joseph Wilson 96
Will Long 90
Patrick County (350)
Jalen Hagwood 90
David Smith 86
Wesley Robinson 89
Taylor Swails 85
Garrett Leftwich 105
Autumn Heath 120
Tunstall (357)
Dylan Martin 76
Karington Brooks 89
Noah White 96
Madi-Belle Barkin 96
Taylor Dodson 108
Mallory Woodall 105
G.W.-Danville (361)
Ethan Casteel 85
Will Gunn 85
Mac Newall 78
Sadie Gunn 112
Bassett
Sydney Witcher 97
Camden Bryant 96
Chris Kellam 106
BOOSTER CLUB
Martinsville High School Boosters welcome Bobby Martin Monday
The Martinsville Bulldog Boosters will have their first meeting of the season on Monday night at Hugo’s in Uptown Martinsville. New Bulldogs Head Football Coach Bobby Martin will be on hand to discuss the upcoming season. All Bulldog fans are welcome.
Dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Tim Byrd at (276)525-5052 or via email at byrds85@comcast.net.