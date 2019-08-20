Bulletin Staff Report

VOLLEYBALL

Carlisle 3, Christian Heritage Academy 0

In her coaching debut at Carlisle, first year head coach Janika Hunt led the Chiefs to a 3-0 home victory over Christian Heritage Academy (Rocky Mount), 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.

Carlisle had 19 aces as a team. Haley Muragasen had five, Alyson Gammons had four, and Cali Martin, Daisy Harris and Amelia Monroe had three each. Anika Banerjee had four kills, and Martin had four digs.

The Chiefs (1-0) will travel to Forest to take on Timberlake Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

R.J. Reynolds 5, Carlisle 0

Carlisle fell at home in the season opener Tuesday, dropping a 5-0 contest to R.J. Reynolds (N.C.)

Carlisle (0-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on Southwest Virginia Home School at 6 p.m.

GOLF

Magna Vista’s Gardner wins Piedmont District regular season match

Magna Vista junior Wil Gardner was the medalist at Green’s Folly Monday to help the Warriors placed second overall in the third regular season Piedmont District match.

Halifax won with a team score of 319. Patrick County (350), Tunstall (357) and GW Danville (361) rounded out the top five.

Individual scores are listed below:

Magna Vista (323)

Wil Garnder 76

Patrick McCrickard 81

Dylan McCrickard 83

Cameron Robertson 83

Wesley Dyehman 108

Avery Brown 114

Halifax (319)

Willoughby Gasperini 78

Will Abdi 78

Ryan Corona 82

Joseph Wilson 96

Will Long 90

Patrick County (350)

Jalen Hagwood 90

David Smith 86

Wesley Robinson 89

Taylor Swails 85

Garrett Leftwich 105

Autumn Heath 120

Tunstall (357)

Dylan Martin 76

Karington Brooks 89

Noah White 96

Madi-Belle Barkin 96

Taylor Dodson 108

Mallory Woodall 105

G.W.-Danville (361)

Ethan Casteel 85

Will Gunn 85

Mac Newall 78

Sadie Gunn 112

Bassett

Sydney Witcher 97

Camden Bryant 96

Chris Kellam 106

BOOSTER CLUB

Martinsville High School Boosters welcome Bobby Martin Monday

The Martinsville Bulldog Boosters will have their first meeting of the season on Monday night at Hugo’s in Uptown Martinsville. New Bulldogs Head Football Coach Bobby Martin will be on hand to discuss the upcoming season. All Bulldog fans are welcome.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Tim Byrd at (276)525-5052 or via email at byrds85@comcast.net.