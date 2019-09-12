CROSS COUNTRY
Bassett boys and girls second at PD regular season meet Tuesday
Bassett’s Shawn Foley finished third in the boys race, and Madeline Bishop was eighth in the girls to help the Bengals to two second place finishes in Piedmont District regular season cross country meet at Rotary Field in Stuart Tuesday.
Patrick County’s Katie Brintle was sixth in the girls race to finish as the top local female runner.
Full local results from Bassett, Patrick County, Martinsville, and Magna Vista are listed below.
Boys varsity 5K
3 Shawn Foley 10 Bassett 18:36.86 3
6 Aubrey Davis 12 Bassett 19:20.21 6
8 Roy Garcia 12 Bassett 19:48.03 8
21 Greyson Crouch 11 Bassett 21:22.16 18
23 Vontayvious Brim 12 Bassett 21:27.75 19
26 Kolby Quigg 12 Magna Vista 21:48.77
27 Brandon Rohrbach 12 Patrick County 21:56.70 21
29 Nathan Morrison 10 Bassett 22:09.90 23
34 Zay Martin 11 Bassett 22:28.07 27
36 Jonah Miller 12 Bassett 22:38.27
38 Justin Jacobson 10 Bassett 22:46.54
41 Oliver Lopez 10 Bassett 23:09.30
42 Landon Sink 12 Bassett 23:13.70
44 Tristan Moore 11 Patrick County 23:23.80 30
49 Riley Brim 10 Patrick County 23:41.96 33
52 Colin Jessee 10 Bassett 24:00.34
54 Andrew Rakes 9 Patrick County 24:31.04 34
62 Jacob Betancourt 11 Patrick County 25:45.55 38
73 Alex Powell 12 Magna Vista 27:24.58
75 Eyad Hamdy 10 Magna Vista 27:28.64
Boys Team Scores
1 Franklin County 35
2 Bassett 54
3 East Surry 66
4 Tunstall 102
5 Halifax County 122
6 Patrick County 156
Girls varsity 5K
6 Katie Brintle 12 Patrick County 24:00.99 6
8 Madeline Bishop 12 Bassett 24:33.62 8
10 Lacey Flanagan 12 Bassett 24:59.44 10
11 Logan Kinkema 12 Bassett 25:08.59 11
14 Amanda Goad 9 Bassett 25:50.36 14
15 Alheli Ramos-Garcia 10 Bassett 25:51.42 15
18 Zoe Kinkema 10 Bassett 26:32.27 18
20 Piper Doughton 9 Bassett 27:09.93 19
21 Chloie Wright 9 Patrick County 27:26.35 20
26 Irene Smith 9 Patrick County 28:55.49 23
31 Abby Epperson 10 Patrick County 30:35.87 26
32 Nadia Hale 10 Bassett 30:38.27
37 Nancy Turner 12 Bassett 32:23.20
38 Emily Shuler 10 Bassett 32:35.10
39 Vanessa Mabe 10 Patrick County 32:37.34 29
44 Taylor Smith 10 Patrick County 33:26.86 33
46 Valerie Crouch 9 Bassett 33:28.10
49 Amelia Hubbard 11 Magna Vista 34:51.20
51 abigail Jimenez 9 Magna Vista 35:08.29
52 Victoria Pritcett 12 Magna Vista 35:12.20
58 Azeneth Frias-Alvarez 11 Magna Vista 37:30.95
Girls Team Scores
1 Franklin County 20
2 Bassett 58
3 Patrick County 104
4 Tunstall 113
5 East Surry 124
6 Halifax County 125
VOLLEYBALL
Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0
Patrick County’s volleyball team picked up a second win in three days Wednesday, defeating Halifax at home in three sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15.
The Cougars had 32 kills, 32 digs, 30 assists, nine aces and eight blocks as a team. They improve to 3-5 overall, 2-1 in the district. They’ll return home on Monday to take on Carroll County. It will be a middle school, JV and Varsity match with middle school starting at 4:30 p.m.
RUNNING
Sign-ups open for Apple Dumpling 5K in Patrick County
It’s time to lace up those running shoes and sign up for the Apple Dumpling Festival 5K, to be held on Saturday October 19.
Runners can register from 7-7:45 a.m. the day of the race, with the race starting at 8 a.m.
The course follows the Mayo River Rail Trail with beautiful scenery by the river. Runners can catch a glimpse of the new Trail H.A.N.D.S. sculpture that has been placed beside the trail. The race course is relatively flat and great event for walkers.
Money raised from the event assists with trail maintenance and additional signage.
Participants who register before September 27 are guaranteed a t-shirt. Post run snacks and awards will also be provided. Stick around after the race and enjoy Fall in the Blue Ridge Mountains with the Town of Stuart Apple Dumpling Festival, held in downtown Stuart from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For registration forms, visit the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office, or online at www.patrickchamber.com.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Fellowship Of Christian Athletes bringing former UNC hoops standout to schools
Fellowship of Christian Athletes on the Southside of VA will be holding a week long event the week of September the 16th at Henry County, Martinsville, and Patrick County schools, as well as Patrick Henry Community College, bringing in former UNC hoops star AL Wood to speak at the school.
Wood is remembered by many UNC basketball fans as the 6-foot-6 guy who was the bridge between two more-famous 6-foot-6 guys — Walter Davis and Michael Jordan. He is considered by some to have been the best shooter ever to wear the Carolina blue. He shot a deadly 56 percent from the field.
While he was the fourth pick in the NBA draft, Wood’s NBA career was relatively short, lasting just six seasons.
An ordained minister based in Fort Mill, S.C., Wood’s daily focus is on helping youth.
“The biggest thing for our kids’ future is getting them to read and comprehend what they read,” Wood said in a release by FCA. “Education opens the door for all kinds of opportunities.”
Wood will be in local schools talking to about morals, character, responsibilities and accountability. All assemblies are just for students, except for Wednesday’s even at Patrick Henry Community College, which is open to the public.
Below is Wood’s schedule for the week:
Monday, September 16
Bassett High School 1:20 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
Tuesday, September 17
Patrick County High School 10 a.m.
Carlisle School 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18
Martinsville Middle School 9 a.m.
Fields of Faith at Patrick Henry Community College 6 p.m. (Open to the public. Held in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre)
Thursday, September 19
Magna Vista High School 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School 1:45 p.m.
Friday, September 20
Laurel Park Middle School 8:45 a.m.
Martinsville High School 2 p.m.
MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
Ticket office now open on Saturdays
Martinsville Speedway will open its ticket office six days a week beginning this Saturday to offer fans more flexible times to purchase tickets for upcoming events. The ticket office, located at 340 Speedway Road in Ridgeway, will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and will continue to operate from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday.
Tickets are available for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on October 5, as well as the NASCAR Truck and Cup Series races on October 26 and 27.
The First Data 500 will be the first race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs and the winner of this race has gone on to capture the MENCS title in two of the past three seasons.
VOLLEYBALL
Franklin County 3, Bassett 1
Bassett fell to Franklin County at home Thursday night in four sets, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-8.
Allie Laine had 12 kills and six digs for the Bengals. Makayla Rumley had six kills, Kaylee Keith had 14 assists, Sydney Martin had 11 assists, and Peyleigh Willis had 15 digs.
Bassett falls to 2-6. They’ll go on the road to Chatham on Monday for a 7 p.m. match.
Dan River 3, Martinsville 0
Martinsville fell to Dan River in straight sets at home Thursday, 25-17, 25-23, 25-2.
Anijah Hairston had 14 digs for the Bulldogs. Savasiah Boyd had three kills, five assists, and four digs, and Jayla Dalton had eight digs.
Martinsville (1-5) will return home on Monday for a 7 p.m. match against Magna Vista.
