Two years after Frank Jagoda left Patrick Henry Community College, the former Patriots baseball coach is now with the Tampa Bay Rays organization.
Earlier this week, Jagoda was named a coach for the Princeton Rays, Tampa Bay's rookie league affiliate in the Appalachian League. Jagoda joins the Rays after spending two seasons with the Minnesota Twins organization, working as the team's pitching coach for rehabilitation with the team's Gulf Coast League team in Fort Myers, Florida.
Jagoda spent two seasons at PHCC,and was named Region X Coach of the Year in 2016, the same season he led the team to a region regular season championship.
The Rays will take on the Danville Braves, also an Appalachian League team, on July 15-17 in Danville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 46, Halifax County 39
NaKieyah Hairston scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help Martinsville to a 46-39 win over Halifax County in South Boston Tuesday night.
Bulldogs sophomore Ciara Valentine added 12 points, five steals, and five assists in the win, and Janiya Benton had eight points.
Martinsville improves to 14-5 on the year. They'll go back on the road on Saturday for a girls/boys varsity doubleheader against Magna Vista. The girls game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
Patrick County 65, Tunstall 35
Ten Cougars scored in Tuesday's contest to help Patrick County to a 65-35 home over Tunstall.
Logan McGhee led PCHS with 19 Points, and added six rebounds. Missy Hazard had 13 points, including four 3-pointers, and four steals. Abigail Epperson had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Gracelyn Hubbard added five assists and five steals.
The Cougars improve to 11-7 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on Bassett at 7 p.m.
Patrick County 41, Dan River 38 (Monday)
Despite playing without leading scorer Sierra Hubbard, Patrick County picked up its fourth straight win Monday night with a 41-38 region road win over Dan River.
Hubbard missed her third straight game with a concussion.
Gracelyn Hubbard led the Cougars with 10 points and added nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Logan McGhee added nine points and 11 rebounds, and Danielle King had eight points. Abby Dillon had 11 rebounds, six blocks, and three assists.
"Big win for our kids, Hats off to this young group of kids playing without their leader Sierra Hubbard. They keep finding ways to win," Cougars coach Donny Rakes said by email. "We got down early, missed a lot of easy shots, but kept digging defensively to keep us close. Really got after them defensively in the fourth quarter and that made the difference. Abby and Logan really controlled the boards and wow, what a game by Gracelyn Hubbard... Our team is growing up, learning, and I am very proud of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.