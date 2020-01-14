By Bulletin Staff Reports
DRY FORK—Ty Grant’s put-back with 3:40 to play proved to be the go-ahead bucket on Tuesday, lifting Magna Vista’s boys basketball team to a 70-64 win at Tunstall High School.
After Grant’s score, which broke a tie at 55-55, Tunstall’s Jamison Graves missed a 3-pointer, Magna Vista’s DeKavis Preston scored a layup, Tunstall missed another shot and Grant added another layup—a sequence that created a six-point cushion that was enough to stave off the Trojans’ comeback attempt in the final minutes.
Grant scored nine of his 17 points in the final quarter, combining with Tyler Johnson (nine of his team-high 21 points in the fourth) to ensure the Warriors finished strong. Preston added eight points for Magna Vista, Rion Martin supplied six and TaKoma Kidd and Courdae Gravely each added five.
Jamison Graves led Tunstall with 21 points. He was backed up by D’dric Rogers (15 points) and Majare Vincent (13).
Throughout the game, the teams matched each other fairly evenly.
Each school held a five-point lead in the first quarter—Magna Vista at 10-5 midway through, and Tunstall at 15-10 by the end.
That continued into the second quarter, where the Warriors utilized a 7-0 run to tie the game at 17 and where the Trojans answered with an 11-2 run to go ahead once more.
Tunstall went into halftime with a 33-29 advantage, and it was only that close because Magna Vista’s Martin hit a 3-pointer from three-fourths of the court away as time expired in the half.
Magna Vista opened the second half with a 15-4 run to take a six-point lead, at 44-38. The teams traded buckets from there, and the Warriors took a 48-47 lead into the fourth.
The Warriors played the entire second half without Tavin Hairston, a guard who didn’t return to the game after a hard fall following a layup attempt in the second quarter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 39,
G.W.-Danville 33
Ciara Valentine had a team-high 11 points to help Martinsville to a 39-33 road win over G.W.-Danville Tuesday night.
Destiny Harris added nine points for the Bulldogs in the win.
The Bulldogs improve to 9-4 with the win. They’ll go back on the road Thursday to Dan River for a 7 p.m. game.
Carlisle 52,
Chatham Hall 14
Amara Harrell had 21 points and Tay Giles added 16 in a dominant win for Carlisle Tuesday night, 52-14 over Chatham Hall at home.
Harrell added 14 steals and Giles had nine in the win. Daisy Harris added five points, five assists and 10 steals, and Amelia Monroe had four points and seven rebounds.
The Chiefs will play at Faith Christian in Roanoke on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Carlisle stats: Amara Harrell — 21pts,1reb, 3ast, 14stl; Alyson Gammons — 2pts, 1reb, 4stl; Amelia Monroe — 4pts, 7reb, 1ast, 3stl; Chloe Taylor — 3reb; Tay Giles — 16pts, 5reb, 3ast, 9stl; Rachel Adkins — 4pts, 1reb; Daisy Harris — 5pts, 4reb, 5ast, 10stl
AVERETT UNIVERSITY
Academic honors given to Bassett’s Jenifer Silva, Octavius Ross
Two Bassett graduates were awarded academic honors for the fall semester as student athletes who have finished with a better than 3.0 grade point average.
Averett sophomore Jenifer Silva, a 2018 Bassett graduate and four-year letterman on the Bengals’s girls soccer team, had a 4.0 GPA at Averett this fall while also competing on the Cougars’s women’s soccer team. Silva is a nursing major, and started in 12 of 13 games for the Cougars this season.
Ross, a 2014 Bassett graduate, is a redshirt senior with the Cougars, and started nine of 10 games this season while serving as a captain. He was selected to the USA South All-Conference second team as a defensive back. The former Bengal is pursuing his master’s degree at Averett in business administration after graduating with his bachelor’s degree in personal training. He was also given academic honors for the fall semester after finishing with a better than 3.5 GPA.
