Three was the magic number for Magna Vista's boys basketball team Friday night. Three different Warriors each hit three 3-pointers in a 63-34 road win over Bassett.
Tavin Hairston, Courdae Gravely, and Spencer Hairston each had a trio of makes from beyond the arc, part of 10 3-pointers Magna Vista hit as a team.
After Bassett jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead to start the game, all five of which came from Bryce Brown, the two teams battled a close game for much of the first quarter. After the Bengals took an 11-9 lead, Magna Vista responded by finishing the first quarter on a 9-0 run to take an 18-9 lead into the second quarter.
Gravely had four steals and four assists in the first quarter, and finished with five steals and four rebounds on the night.
The Warriors' lead grew from there, starting the second quarter in a 14-2 run, capped off by a 3-pointer by Ty Grant. Magna Vista center Ryan Johnson had a steal and a long pass to a waiting Tyler Johnson under the basket to go up 44-17 with just over a minute remaining in the half.
Bassett's Colin Cunningham had an offensive rebound and putback at the buzzer, but the Bengals still trailed 44-21 at the break.
The third quarter started with another long run by the Warriors to continue to build on their lead. After Magna Vista started with 12 straight points, Bengals guard Darius Hairston attempted to stop the bleeding, scoring Bassett's first points of the half, a 3-pointer followed by a steal and score with 2:30 left in the frame.
Gravely finished the third with a long jump shot at the buzzer to give Magna Vista a 58-26 lead heading into the fourth.
The Warriors had 16 steals, 11 assists, and three blocks as a team, and forced nine additional Bengals turnovers. Hairston added five steals, and Johnson had three. Tyler Johnson had eight points with three rebounds.
Hairston and Dominic Gill led the Bengals with seven points each. Cunningham had a team-high five rebounds, and Jaxon Ford had four with three points.
Magna Vista improves to 2-4 on the year. They'll travel to G.W.-Danville for a Christmas tournament starting next Thursday. Game times and opponents are to be announced.
Bassett falls to 0-8. They'll take time off for Christmas and return on January 3 with a road game at G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Magna Vista 60, Northside 28
Magna Vista won its second game in as many nights Friday, defeating Northside 60-28 at William Fleming High School.
TaNashia Hairston led the Warriors with 18 points. Jaliah Wilson added 16 and SaNai H. Williams had 12.
Magna Vista improves to 5-1 on the year. They'll play in a Christmas tournament at G.W.-Danville starting on Thursday. Game times and opponents are to be determined.
Martinsville 62, Tunstall 39
Martinsville finished up a marathon four games in four days week Friday with a 62-39 road win over Tunstall.
Ciara Valentine led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Destiny Harris added 11, and Tanyia Wade had 10.
The Bulldogs improve to 6-2 on the year. They'll travel to Morehead High School in North Carolina next week for a Christmas tournament. Game times and opponents are to be announced.
Gretna 62, Patrick County 59
Patrick County's comeback attempt came up just short Friday night at Gretna in a 62-59 loss.
The Cougars led 23-22 at at the half, but a big third quarter gave Gretna a 43-36 lead heading into the final frame.
Sierra Hubbard led Patrick County with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Missy Hazard added nine points, all on three made 3-pointers, and Abby Dillon and Abigail Epperson had eight each. Dillon added seven rebounds and two steals.
"Really good high school basketball game!," Patrick County coach Donny Rakes said by email. "Back and forth, we made a run, they made a run. They took it to us in the 3rd quarter, got us down by 11. I was proud of the comeback in the 4th. We took the lead by two with 1:20, then they made a couple of 3's. We battled back but just not enough. Proud of our effort. If we find just a little more consistency, we are going to be a competitive team."
Patrick County falls to 3-4 on the year. They'll take a break for the holidays and return on January 3 with a road contest at Tunstall at 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Bengals runners qualify for state meet
Aubrey Davis and Bassett's 4x400 meter relay team qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state championship with top-10 finishes at Liberty University's Holiday Track Classic Saturday.
Davis ran 36.70 in the boys 300 meter dash, finishing fifth.
The boys 4x400 meter relay team, with runners Zay Martin, Cameron Easley, Aubrey Davis, and Von Brim, finished sixth with a time of 3:40.42.
Bassett will take time off for the holidays, and run again on January 8 at Roanoke College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.