GIRLS BASKETBALL
PD Tournament Semifinals
Magna Vista 55, Halifax 30
All eight of Magna Vista's varsity players got in the box score, and a balanced offensive output coupled with an intense defensive attack helped the Warriors defeat Patrick County 55-30 to advance to the finals of the Piedmont District girls basketball tournament.
Magna Vista coach Kyana Smith said her team had two goals for Monday's contest - hold Cougars junior Sierra Hubbard and freshman Missy Hazard to fewer than 25 points combined, and hold Patrick County to fewer than 40 points total. They accomplished both goals, with Hubbard scoring 17 points and Hazard failing to score at all.
The Warriors came out with a full-court press early in the first quarter, an effort Smith said to jump out to a big lead and set the tone early. Magna Vista led 17-6 at the end of the first, and 33-9 at the half.
With the Warriors now playing the district championship game on Tuesday, Smith said the early lead allowed her the chance to play some JV players and give her starters rest heading into the rest of the postseason.
"Traditionally sometime we don't play well in the third quarter so we have to come out in our full court press, we have to get a lead early," Smith said. "That worked out in our favor. i was very, very pleased with our defensive effort."
The Warriors had six steals in the first quarter. They finished with 14. Senior Ja'Liah Wilson led the team with nine.
Ta'Nashia Hairston led all scorer with 19 points for the Warriors. Ciara Dillard added 10. Sanai Hairston-Williams had eight, Wilson had seven, and Kaylee Hughes had six.
"Tor that to be against one of the top teams in our district, that really says a lot," Smith said of the balanced scoring. "For that to happen in this game, it just means we're having more people contribute offensively. We're starting to be more balanced. It's also relieving some of the pressure that TaNashia and Ja'Liah have when we get more people involved, so that's been a big help for us."
Magna Vista now advances to the PD tournament finals for the third straight season. The top-seeded Warriors (19-2, 13-0) will take on No. 2 seed Martinsville in Ridgeway on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Hubbard was playing just her second game back for the Cougars after missing nearly a month with a concussion. Cougars head coach Donny Rakes said his junior center is still shaking off the rust from that injury, and that rust coupled with out injuries and illnesses affected his team Monday.
"The better team obviously won," Rakes said. "We've been juggling lineups with people sick and people out all year long and it kind of caught up with us tonight. CC (Hubbard) is really not game-ready. They have a much better basketball team than we do. Hats off to them, I hope they go a long way. We didn't respond well to the pressure."
Patrick County (13-10, 7-6) will now turn its focus on the Region 2C tournament. They'll open at home on Friday at 6 p.m., opponent to be determined.
PD Tournament Semifinals
Martinsville 58, Halifax 48
Martinsville had three players in double-figures in a 58-48 home win over Halifax Monday to advance to the PD tournament finals.
Ciara Valentine led the Bulldogs with 17 points, including three made 3-pointers. Destiny Harris added 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Nakieyah Hairston had 13 points and 14 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season.
Martinsville improves to 16-5, 11-3 in the PD.
The Bulldogs will move on to face Magna Vista on Tuesday in Ridgeway for the PD championship. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PD Tournament Semifinals
Halifax 60, Magna Vista 50
Magna Vista led by eight points going into the fourth quarter of Monday's PD tournament semifinal game at Halifax County High School. But the Comets stormed back in the fourth, outscoring the Warriors 23-5 in the fourth on the way to a 60-50 win.
Halifax (19-3, 11-3) was the top ranked team in the PD tournament. Magna Vista came in as the No. 4 seed.
Tavin Hairston hit three 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds of the third quarter Monday to give Magna Vista a lead going into the final frame.
Hairston finished with a team-high 21 points. Courdae Gravely added 18.
Magna Vista (10-13, 6-8) will move on to the Region 3D tournament. They'll host Hidden Valley in the opening round on Friday at 6 p.m.
