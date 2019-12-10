Bulletin Staff Report
Magna Vista graduate Taisha DeShazo was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Women’s Division II National Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.
DeShazo, a junior at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, scored a school record 42 points in a 101-86 win over UVA-Wise on Saturday. DeShazo hit seven 3-pointers in her 42 point game. Her scoring output was the third highest single game total in NCAA Division II this year.
She was also named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It was the first time DeShazo has won the honor.
DeShazo is averaging 18.3 points per game, and shooting .422 from beyond the arc with 19 made 3-pointers in seven games.
The Indians are 7-0 so far this season. They’ll play three road games the rest of this month, and return home on January 2 against Wingate at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Floyd County 52, Patrick County 48
Patrick County lost a close contest at home Monday night, falling to Floyd County 52-48.
Sierra Hubbard recorded a double-double for the Cougars, scoring 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Hubbard added three steals and two assists.
Missy Hazard added five points and five rebound for the Cougars. Logan McGhee had four points and 11 rebounds, and Abby Dillon had four points, nine rebounds, and two steals.
The Cougars trailed 15-7 after the first quarter, but battled back to a 21-19 deficit at the half.
“Great high school basketball game,” Patrick County head coach Donny Rakes said by email. “Floyd is an excellent team. They are as good at pressing and bringing relentless pressure year-in and year-out as any team you ever want to see. We played outstanding after the first quarter. After we settled a bit from their pressure, we responded very well.
“We are getting better, we are progressing, we are beginning to understand how to be a team. It is a process. I am pleased with where we are now... In a couple of weeks we are not going to be a team people are going to want to play.”
Patrick County will go on the road to Gretna on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Other scores:
Girls Basketball: Chatham 36, Bassett 4
Boys Basketball: McMichael 67, Bassett 60
RUNNING
Franklin County to host 14th Johnny Casa 5-miler
Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the fourteenth annual Johnny CASA 5miler — 5K walk/run. The race will be held in uptown Rocky Mount on Saturday, December 21 with a 9 a.m. start. The event offers a choice of a 5-mile run, 3.1-mile run, or 3.1-mile walk option offering everyone a course they can participate in.
The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center’s services.
The course begins on South Main Street, near Rocky Mount Christian Church, and travels downhill toward North Main Street, turning 5K participants around in the Rocky Mount Fire Department’s side lot and returning to the CAC via the North Main Street route. Five-mile runners will continue onto the middle school turnaround on campus and travel back to the CAC via North Main. All participants will end the race on a downhill route in front of the CAC, on South Main Street, turning onto Floyd Ave. at the hospital, and then right onto Bank St. ending behind the CAC.
The course is designed for participants at all levels — seasoned runners or those who appreciate a leisurely stroll around town. All participants will be timed. Medals and trophies are awarded for several different categories. This year’s race theme is superheroes with a holiday twist (jingle bells for all participants to wear). Participants are encouraged to join in the fun and dress up like their favorite superhero. In addition to the race event, the center will offer photos with Santa, food, and music.
The race will also be partnering with the Rocky Mount Police Department to participate in their annual food drive for the community. Food donations will be taken through the day of the race and can be dropped off at the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center at 300 South Main Street in Rocky Mount.
Race entry fees until December 16 will be $25 for individuals. Group pricing rates are listed on the website and based on the number of participants entering. On December 16th through race day, the registration fee is $5 more per individual entry and $10 more per group.
Awards and prizes will be distributed after the race/walk.
For registration information or other information regarding the event or volunteering, please visit www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com, www.facebook.com/runners4kids, call 540-484-5566, or email johnnycasa@southernvacac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.