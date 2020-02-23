Bulletin staff reports
Martinsville’s indoor track team came away with five individual region titles Saturday at the Region 2C championships at Roanoke College.
Bulldogs senior Amber Rountree won both the girls 55 meter dash and the 300 meter run, running 7.68 and 45.48 seconds in each event.
Fellow senior Nicholas Pritchett also won two titles in the boys 300 meter run (39.01 seconds) and the 55 meter hurdles (8.40).
The Bulldogs’ boys 4x200 meter relay team of Aaron Dalton, Elandis Wilson, Tahli Clanton, and T’Coma Clanton won the region title, running a time of 1:38.51.
Dalton and Delvin Roberts tied for third in the 55 meter dash, each running 6.92 seconds.
T’Coma Clanton finished sixth in the 55 meter dash (6.97) and fourth in the 300 meter run (39.83).
At the Region 3D championship Saturday at Roanoke College, Bassett’s boys finished third as a team and had two individual regional champions.
The Bengals 4x200 meter relay came away with region crown with a new season-best time of 1:36.50. Relay members were Zay Martin, Aubrey Davis, Sterling Jamison, and Vontayvious Brim.
Davis also won the region crown in the 500 meter dash with a time of 1:11.41. The senior added a runner-up finish in the 300 meter dash with a time of 37.58.
Bassett’s boys 4x400 meter relay were region runners-up with a time of 3:43.16. Relay members were Martin, Cameron Easley, Brim, and Jamison.
Jamison also qualified for states in the high jump with a 3rd place finish.
On the girls side, Bassett freshman Piper Doughton qualified for the state meet by finishing 3rd in the 3,200 meter run with a new season-best time of 12:48.47.
Overall Bassett had 12 season-best performances.
Patrick County senior Katie Brintle won the girls 500 meter run at the Region 2C championship, running 1:22.30.
Cougars junior Kristian Reynolds finished third in the boys 500 meter run, running 1:12.97.
The Cougars boys 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Brandon Rohrbach, Michael Hamm, William Sprowl, and Reynolds, finished second with a time of 3:43.03. The same runners also finished second in the 4x200 meter relay, running 1:39.05.
Magna Vista senior Adrian Hylton finished third in the Region 3D boys 300 meter run, running 38.28.
Warriors senior Dorian Green finished third in the boys shot put, throwing 40-00.
Martinsville and Patrick County will return to Roanoke College for the VHSL Class 2 state championship this Friday and Saturday.
Bassett and Magna Vista will compete in the VHSL Class 3 state championship on March 2 and 3 at Liberty University.
BASEBALL
PHCC takes two to open Region play
Patrick Henry Community College opened region play by winning two out of three games against Pitt Community College Saturday and Sunday at Hooker Field.
The Patriots won Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, 10-1, behind a strong start on the mound by sophomore Tanner Moyers. Moyers went five innings allowing just one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Bassett graduate Christian Easley was 2-3 at the plate for the Patriots in Game 1 with an inside-the-park home run, another run scored, and two RBIs. Max Harper was 2-3 with a triple, three runs scored, and a stolen base, and Brandon Cleveland had a hit, four RBIs, and a stolen base.
PHCC fell in Game 2 Saturday, 12-2. Cleveland had a double and two stolen bases and Ryan Shavers had a triple in the loss.
The Patriots bounced back with a 3-1 win on Sunday. Dominic Parker-McDonald got the start on the mound, and the righty finished the day throwing five innings allowing just one run in the first inning.
Drew Harlow went 3.1 scoreless innings in relief, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Eric Watkins got the save in the final 0.2 innings pitched.
With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, Cleveland led off with a double, and came around to score on a triple by Easley that rolled to the centerfield wall. Easley came around to score two batters later on an RBI groundout by Shavers.
Jayson Kramer, Shavers, Harper, and TJ Reney each had two hits in the win for PHCC.
The Patriots improve to 8-7 on the year. They’ll go on the road for three Region X games at Southeastern Community College starting Saturday at noon.
PHCC will return home on March 4 for a single game against Caldwell Community College at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
PHCC sweeps Saturday DH
Patrick Henry Community College took two games from Bryant & Stratton College at home Saturday, winning Game 1 2-1, and Game 2 19-0.
Both games ended in five innings.
Harley Hearp was 2-3 for PHCC in Game 1, with two RBIs. Sidney Foster had a hit, a run, and a walk.
Brianna Taylor went the distance in Game 1, allowing just one run on five hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.
In Game 2, Hearp was 4-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Foster was 2-2 with four RBIs and three runs. Dori Hicks was 3-4 with three runs and two RBIs, and Mikayah Pulliam was 2-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Hearp got the start in the circle, going four innings allowing just one hit with one walk and six strikeouts. Jayden Keatts finished in relief, throwing a scoreless and hitless inning.
PHCC played two more games at home on Sunday against Paul D. Camp Community College. Results were unavailable at press time.
