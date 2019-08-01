Bulletin Staff Report
After falling in the first game of the American Legion Virginia State Tournament, Martinsville Post 42 junior legion bounced back with a walk-off 13-12 slugfest win over Spotsylvania Post 320 Thursday morning in Fredericksburg.
Colby Cunningham got up in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, and punched in a single to score Yeison Sosa for the game winner.
Martinsville led 10-3 through three innings, but let the early lead slip away, allowing six runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth. The two teams went into the final frame tied at a dozen apiece.
Conner Plaster had two home runs for Martinsville over the 330 foot fence in Fredericksburg. Cunningham led Martinsville with three hits, and added three runs scored and an RBI and walk. Kyle Ramsey and Elliott Underwood had two hits each. Ramsey and Underwood added three RBIs each. Ramsey, Sosa, and Daniel Pendleton each scored two runs.
Martinsville was coming off of a disappointing loss in the opening round of the tournament Wednesday night, a 7-5 loss to Lakeside Post 125. The two teams were tied at 5-5 heading into the final inning when Lakeside put up two runs in the top half of the seventh.
Ramsey, Cunningham, and Colton Stegall led Martinsville with two hits each Wednesday night. Stegall added three RBIs, and Conner Plaster scored two runs.
Drew Fisher threw 3.2 scoreless innings in relief Wednesday, with three strikeouts and two hits allowed.
Martinsville will play the third game of the tournament Friday at noon in Fredericksburg against the winner of Lynchburg and Newport News.