The date for the 2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway is now back in late September.
The biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race in the country will be held under the lights on Saturday, Sept. 26.
“We look forward to having the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 back on our schedule for late September,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “The Whelen All-American Series race season will be completed for all the NASCAR-sanctioned tracks by that time and it makes sense to hold the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at that time for our competitors and fans.”
The race will also serve as the final race for the annual Virginia Triple Crown, an award is given to the top-three drivers who have the best average finish at special events competed for the late model races at Martinsville Speedway, South Boston Speedway, and Langley Speedway.
The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will feature a 40-car starting field for the main event with format and other details to be announced at a later date.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tunstall 71, Bassett 65 (Tuesday)
Bassett fell to Piedmont District foe Tunstall on the road Tuesday night, 71-65.
Bradley Fuller and Dominic Gill led the Bengals with 15 points each, and Jaxon Ford added 13.
Didric Rogers led Tunstall with 21 points.
Bassett falls to 0-7 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.
