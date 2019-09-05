Bulletin Staff Report
RACING
Martinsville Speedway names new director of communications
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell added a new member to the staff Thursday. Tim Southers joined the track as the new director of communications.
Southers joins the speedway staff from Motorsport Network and 704Games, where he served as NASCAR Public Relations Manager for almost three years. Previously, Tim worked at NASCAR in the Public Relations and Integrated Marketing Communication Departments for all of NASCAR’s touring series.
“I’m very excited that we are able to bring Tim on our team,” Campbell said in a release from the track. “His experience and knowledge in the industry brings a new energy to our staff.
“I’ve known Tim for quite some time now and his passion for the sport is unparalleled. I know that he is going to carry that passion in continuing to grow and build Martinsville for many years to come.”
Tim, originally from Hickory, North Carolina, will be relocating to Martinsville with his wife, Amy, and daughter, Kadee.
CARLISLE SCHOOL
Chiefs name new athletic director
After a month-long search, Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew announced this week Melinda East-Brightwell has been appointed as the new athletic director for the school. Brightwell, who has most recently served as the registrar for Carlisle and the Upper School Administrative Assistant, succeeds Mancino Craighead, who held the position for four years.
Brightwell is the second woman in the school’s history to serve as AD, and she will begin her new role officially on September 9. She will continue to serve as school registrar in addition to this new role as AD.
“Mrs. Brightwell has been an integral part of Carlisle athletics for a number of years,” Agnew said in a release by the school. “Her business management expertise, demonstrated leadership, her commitment to the development of a successful athletic program that values academic excellence and integrity make her the ideal person to serve as our director.”
Brightwell, who has an MBA from Averett University, has been a member of the Carlisle family since 2010. She and her husband have three children at the school. They are avid fans of Carlisle athletics, and she has worked very closely with Craighead over the years to support the athletics program.
“Athletics are a crucial part of the Carlisle experience, and I love to watch our student-athletes compete,” Brightwell said in the release. “I look forward to working with our athletes, coaches, and administration. I hope to carry on Mancino’s dedication to the school and the athletic program by continuing with the amazing foundation he has provided for Carlisle athletics. I am open to suggestions made by the members of our Carlisle family.”
RUNNING
Registration open for Harvest Moon 5K and 8K
Miles in Martinsville, under the auspices of the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA, is pleased to announce the kickoff of its fall race season. The Harvest Moon 5K-8K will run on Friday, September 13, starting at 7 p.m.
Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on that day from Noon-4p.m. at the YMCA located at 3 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, and from 5-6:45 p.m. at the gazebo on Depot Street.
Race day registration is also available at these times. Runners are strongly encouraged to register prior to race day at www.MilesInMartinsvilles.com
The races will start and finish at the gazebo on Depot Street near the intersection of Franklin and Depot Streets. Runners will follow the Uptown Connection Trail to the Dick & Willie Passage Trail. They then run along the Dick & Willie Passage to a turn-around point, before returning to the finish. A course map with details can be found at the Miles in Martinsville website.
This annual event is known for its fun and family atmosphere, often with kids carrying light sticks and runners wearing headlamps. The races will be followed with snacks, craft brews from Mountain Valley Brewing, food from Hugo’s and music from Hannah Innman. This race is expected to attract a substantial crowd of runners and fans.
Fans do not have to run the race to attend, watch, eat, drink and listen to the music. Non-runners may pick up free tickets at the YMCA.
Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of seven races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Title sponsors for the series include Friedrichs Family Eye Care Center, VISIT Martinsville, and SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Full details on the Harvest Moon 5K-8K and other Miles in Martinsville events can be found online.
MEN’S SOCCER
PHCC 13, Southern VA CC 0 (Wednesday)
The Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team continues to show their offensive prowess early in the season. After scoring goals on Saturday night, the Patriots returned to the field Wednesday and scored 13 goals in a 13-0 win over Southern Virginia Community College.
Jorge Mussi led the way with four goals and one assist for the Patriots. Dante Luz added one goal and three assists. Mateus Domingues contributed two goals and two assists, and Danniel Pereira Luis Souza added two goals and one assist each.
Gabriel Monteiro and Giovanni Pauiello had one goal a piece. Joao Abreu added two assists, and Gabriel Ferreira, Caleb Brouwer, and Luke Barredo all added one assist each.
The Patriots will be back in action in a huge away game Saturday against nationally ranked Georgia Military College. Game time is set for 3 p.m. in Milledgeville, Georgia.
VOLLEYBALL
Martinsville 3, G.W.-Danville 2 (25-17 25-27 25-22 23-25 15-13) (Wednesday)
Martinsville’s volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday, defeating G.W.-Danville at home in five sets, by scores of 25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13.
Anijah Hairston had six aces and 34 digs for the Bulldogs. Savasiah Boyd added eight aces, 11 kills, 21 assists, and 17 digs. Tyreniasha Dillard and six aces, seven kills, five digs, and Jayla Dalton had 10 digs.
Martinsville improves to 1-2 on the year. They went on the road Thursday to William Fleming in Roanoke for a 7 p.m. game. Results were too late for publication.
Patrick County 3, North Stokes 0 (25-24, 25-20, 25-22) (Wednesday)
Patrick County’s volleyball team picked up a win in Stuart Wednesday night, defeating North Stokes in three sets, by scores of 25-24, 25-20, 25-22.
The Cougars had 40 kills, 33 assists, 62 digs, and six aces as a team.
Patrick County went on the road Thursday to Floyd County for a 7 p.m. contest. Final results were too late for publication.
