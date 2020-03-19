Miles in Martinsville announced Thursday the cancellation of the 10th Annual Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K. This decision was driven by the continuing threat of coronavirus and resulting development of protective protocols.
The race was scheduled for April 4.
“This action was taken out of concern for our runners, walkers, volunteers and the community,” race officials stated in a release. “We do not take this decision lightly but with the highly infectious nature of this virus and the necessary isolating direction from governmental and health agencies, we feel that it is the right thing to do.”
“We know that our runners and walkers looked forward to race day, as did we.”
Miles in Martinsville is offering those who were registered to race several options. They can defer their entry to next year’s event, or transfer their entry to another Miles in Martinsville event.
A third option is to allow the entrant to run a virtual half marathon. Virtual runners simply run a 13.1 mile course using their GPS watch. Following their run they upload data from their watch to an internet platform and then submit the data to the race director.
Miles in Martinsville representatives considered simply postponing the event but found too many conflict with other scheduled race later in the year. They fully anticipate that the race will return in 2021.
Other events surrounding the half marathon, including Runners Connect: A Discussion for Runners originally scheduled for April 3, have also been cancelled.
The running community, like all institutions across the community, region and nation has been hard hit. Almost all races scheduled for the next several weeks have been cancelled or postponed.
Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of seven races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Title sponsors include VisitMartinsville, SOVAH Health, Friedrichs Family Eye Center and Gardner Barrow & Sharpe – Attorneys at Law.
More on the race series and on the cancellation can be found by visiting www.MilesInMartinsville.com.
