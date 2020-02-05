On Friday, April 3, Miles in Martinsville, as a feature of the Martinsville Half Marathon and 5K, will present a running science symposium, titled "Runner's Connect - a discussion for runners by runners."
Speakers from Runabout Sports in Roanoke will be presenting two tech sessions on popular running subjects. Following tech sessions, there will be a meet & mingle time followed by a pasta dinner catered by HUGOs of Martinsville. Dinners will be followed by a message and Q&A from Bart Yasso. The segments will be ala carte in case attendees cannot attend all.
Yasso, the event's speaker is retired from Runner’s World magazine where he served for many years as their “Chief Running Officer". Yasso has run and spoken all over the world. Many marathoners know him as the inventor of the famous "Yasso 800s" marathon time predictor workout. Yasso is known around the running community as “the mayor of running."
Yasso will share humorous and serious stories about his lifetime of running. He will be participating in race festivities throughout the weekend. More to come on Mr. Yasso as plans come together.
The symposium will be free to runners with a nominal charge for the pasta dinner. Dinner ticket purchase arrangements will be announced in the near future.
The event is made possible by the support of RunAbout Sports Roanoke, the Brick Running & Tri store, as well as several generous corporate/institutional sponsors to include Visit Martinsville, SOVAH Health, Friedrich's Family Eye Center, and American National Bank.
For details and online registration for the Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K. visit www.MilesInMartinsville.com.
