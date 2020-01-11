WRESTLING
Patrick County, Bassett, and Martinsville compete at Morehead High School
Morehead High School in Eden, North Carolina hosted 20 schools for the Sarah Wilkes Tournament, including Patrick County, Bassett, and Martinsville.
Patrick County was the top local school, finishing 13th as a team with 44.5 points scored. Bassett was just 1/2 point behind, finishing 14th, and Martinsville scored 34 points to finished 18th as a team.
The Cougars had three wrestlers place on the podium - Owen Smith was fifth in the 132 pound weight class, Alfredo Gutierrez was sixth in 120 pound, and Josh Wright was 7th in 182.
Bassett's Drew Fisher finished fourth in the 152 pound weight class. Bengals 126 pound wrestler Blake Miller finished seventh in his weight class, and Darius Morrison was eighth in the 170 class.
Martinsville's Micheal King finished fourth in the 106 pound weight class. James Farris was fifth in the 115, and Orion Hairston was eighth in the 285.
Bassett and Patrick County will compete in a quad meet at Bassett High School on Wednesday for the Bengals senior night. Martinsville will wrestle in a quad meet at Tunstall Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Magna Vista 76, Patrick County 33 (Friday)
Magna Vista came away with a decisive home win over Patrick County Friday night, 75-33 in Ridgeway.
Spencer Hairston led the way with 15 points, one of three Warriors to reach double-digits. Courdae Gravely added 12 points and Wil Gardner had 10.
Patrick County was led by Austin Walter who had 12 points.
Magna Vista improves to 7-7 on the year. They'll go on the road to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Patrick County falls to 0-11 on the year. They'll travel to Halifax County on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest.
Halifax 66, Bassett 37 (Friday)
Bassett dropped a Piedmont District contest to Halifax, 66-37, at home Friday night.
Dominic Gill led the Bengals with 10 points, and Bradley Fuller added 8.
Bassett falls to 1-9 on the year. They'll return home to take on Gretna in a non-district contest on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
