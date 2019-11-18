CROSS COUNTRY
Patrick County's Brintle, Bassett's Foley competes at state meet
Patrick County senior Katie Brintle finished 20th at the VHSL Class 2 girls state championship cross country meet last Saturday at Green Hill Park.
Brintle ran 21:05 for the top-20 finish. There were 104 runners competing in the event.
Bassett sophomore Shawn Foley finished 78th out of 104 runners at the VHSL Class 3 boys state championship meet last Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Foley ran the 5K in 17:57. It was his first time competing at states.
MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
Fans can drive NASCAR short track with toy donation
Martinsville Speedway will hold its annual new toy drive to benefit Martinsville-based Grace Network on Friday, Dec. 6. Anyone who donates a new toy or a cash contribution of $20 can drive a lap around the track.
This annual event is a popular one in the greater Martinsville area and offers residents of Henry County and surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina a chance to experience what it’s like to drive on the same track as the NASCAR stars.
Area companies such as AEP and Bassett Furniture, along with Patrick Henry Community College, also participate in the annual Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway.
New this year, fans who make a donation can also visit Club 47 and see Santa in the President’s Suite from 5:30-8 p.m. and enjoy refreshments courtesy of the Speedway.
The donated toys will be distributed to area children through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. The organization is a faith-based center that offers resources for families in need and is supported by Martinsville Speedway, congregations, individuals, civic groups, corporations, and foundations throughout the area.
Toys and donations will be accepted from 5-8 p.m. at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Dec. 6.
