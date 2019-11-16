Bulletin Staff Report
PATRICK HENRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Kelley, Balkin commit to USC Upstate
Patrick Henry Community College sophomores Chandler Kelley and Will Balkin committed last week to continue their baseball careers at NCAA Division I USC Upstate in the fall.
Kelley hit .250 and was third on the team in RBI’s with 24 for the Patriots last season, and second on the team in doubles with six. He went to Hurricane High School in West Virginia. His parents are Dallas and Michelle Kelley.
Balkin spent almost all of last season as a relief pitcher for the Patriots with nine appearances, going 1-0 on the year. He averaged less than a hit an inning while having a 7.53 K/9 ratio. He ended the season with a 5.02 ERA. Balkin’s parents are Teresa and Andrew Balkin. He attended Patriot High School in Nokesville.
FOOTBALL
Region 2C playoffs: Radford 35, Patrick County 0
Zane Rupe threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 92 yards and another score in to help No. 2 seeded Radford defeat No. 7 Patrick County Friday night in a Region 2C quarterfinal matchup in Radford.
Kamaree Tanner had two TD catches for Radford (9-2). Teammate Darius Wesley-Brubeck ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Will Sprowl of Patrick County ran for 59 yards on 17 carries.
Patrick County finishes the season 5-6 overall.
Radford will host third-seeded Gretna next week.
