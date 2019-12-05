GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick County 63, Chatham 54 (Wednesday)
Sierra Hubbard had a double-double to lead Patrick County to a road win Wednesday night. The Cougars defeated Chatham High School 63-54 in Chatham.
Hubbard had 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Abigail Epperson added 12 points, and Abby Dillon had eight points and 14 rebounds.
The Cougars will go back on the road Friday to North Stokes High School in North Carolina for a girls/boys doubleheader. The girls game will tip-off at 7 p.m.
Salem 56, Bassett 9 (Wednesday)
Salem led by 32 points at the half and did not allow the Bengals to score in the second half on the way to a 56-9 victory in Salem Wednesday night.
Sydney Witcher led the Bengals with three points. Lacey Flanagan, Ja’Naya Ross, and Kymia Pitzer had two each to round out the scoring for the Bengals.
Bassett falls to 0-2 on the year. The Bengals will go back on the road Friday to Blacksburg for a 7 p.m. game.
MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
Toy drive offers fans a chance to ride around racetrack
The 2019 Martinsville Speedway Toy Drive to benefit Grace Network keeps getting bigger and better every year, and now the Speedway has added another opportunity to experience Martinsville Speedway like never before.
In addition to fans who can drive their car on the track by bringing a new toy or donating $20 or more on Friday, fans can also make a bigger impact for children during the holidays and get a thrill of a lifetime.
For anyone who makes a donation of $60 or greater, Martinsville Speedway track President Clay Campbell will give fans a ride in a specially-built two-seat race truck owned by NASCAR legend Ken Schrader.
“We want to thank Ken Schrader and his race team for offering to bring their truck here for us to help children in our community around the holidays,” Campbell said in a release from the track. “We’ve been fortunate to offer this opportunity in the past and are happy we can do this again to help as many children as we can and have a great time as well.”
In addition to Martinsville Speedway, area companies such as Appalachian Power (AEP), Bassett Furniture and Patrick Henry Community College also participate in the annual Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway.
Fans who make a donation can also visit Club 47 and see Santa in the President’s Suite from 5:30-8 p.m. and enjoy refreshments courtesy of the Speedway.
The donated toys will be distributed to area children through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. The organization is a faith-based center that offers resources for families in need and is supported by Martinsville Speedway and congregations, individuals, civic groups, corporations, and foundations throughout the area.
Toys and donations will be accepted from 5-9 p.m. at Martinsville Speedway on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chatham 53, Patrick County 48 (Wednesday)
Patrick County led Chatham 21-16 at the half Wednesday night, but the Cavaliers came back for the win, 53-48 in Stuart.
The Cougars knocked down five 3-pointers as a team and outrebounded Chatham 31-27 in the loss.
Lane Taylor and Austin Walter led the Cougars with 10 points each. Walter added four assists. Desmond McClain and Ashton Diehl added nine each. Bryson Fulcher had six points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Patrick County falls to 0-2 on the year. The Cougars will go on the road Friday to North Stokes for a girls/boys doubleheader. The girls tip-off at 7 p.m., with the boys game beginning immediately after.
