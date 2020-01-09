By Bulletin Staff Report Sierra Hubbard scored 16 points and Missy Hazard added 11 to lead Patrick County to a Piedmont District road win over Bassett, 48-10. Logan McGhee added seven points and Abby Dillon had six for the Cougars. Gracie Ratcliffe led the Bengals with five points. Patrick County improves to 6-3 on the year. They’ll return home to Stuart tonight to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m. Bassett falls to 0-11 on the year. They’ll travel to Halifax County tonight for a 7 p.m. game. Carlisle 52, Timberlake 42 Carlisle played its second home game of the week Thursday night, and finished with a 52-42 win over Timberlake Christian. Daisy Harris had 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and six steals for the Chiefs. Amara Harrell added 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and six steals. Tay Giles had six points, four rebounds, and four steals. Alyson Gammons had three points, two rebounds, and Amelia Monroe had two points, and three rebounds. The Chiefs improve to 2-5 on the year. They’ll return home on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest against Chatham Hall. BOYS BASKETBALL Bassett 66, Patrick County 47 Dominic Gill led all scorers with 20 points to help Bassett to a 66-47 victory over Patrick County in Stuart Thursday night. Jaxon Ford added 11 points and Bradley Fuller had 10 for the Bengals. Austin Walter led the Cougars with 16 points, and Bryson Fulcher added eight. Bassett improves to 1-9 on the year. They’ll return home tonight for a 7 p.m. contest against Halifax County. Patrick County falls to 0-10 on the year. They’ll go on the road tonight to Magna Vista for a 7 p.m. game. MEN’S BASKETBALL Louisburg 91, Patrick Henry CC 85 Patrick Henry Community College returned to the court after a lengthy Christmas break, but couldn’t hold off a surging Louisburg squad in a 91-85 loss at home. PHCC falls to 2-8 overall, and 2-4 in Region X. They’ll return home on Sunday to take on Bryant & Stratton at 3 p.m. WEDNESDAY SCORES GIRLS BASKETBALL Martinsville 59, Heritage 33 For the second time this season, Martinsville defeated Heritage, this time coming on the road in a 59-33 victory. Nakieyah Hairston had a double-double to lead the Bulldogs, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Destiny Harris added 14 points and three steals. The Bulldogs improve to 9-4 on the year. They’ll go on the road on Tuesday to G.W.-Danville for a 7 p.m. contest. McMichael (N.C.) 61, Bassett 28 Bassett dropped a home contest Wednesday night to visiting McMichael 61-28. Janaya Ross led the Bengals with eight points, and Gracie Ratcliffe added seven. Bassett returned home on Thursday for a make-up game against Patrick County. BOYS BASKETBALL Magna Vista 68, McMichael (N.C.) 54 Magna Vista avenged an earlier loss to McMichael with a home victory over the Phoenix Wednesday night, 68-54. Spencer Hairston led the Warriors with 24 points. Courdae Gravely added 16, and Ryan Johnson had 13. The Warriors improve to 6-7 on the year. They’ll return home on Friday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m. WRESTLING Patrick County defeats Bassett, Magna Vista in meet Patrick County defeated two Piedmont District rivals in Stuart Wednesday night, with a 52-24 win over Bassett, and a 53-12 victory over Magna Vista. Bassett defeated Magna Vista 42-24 to pick up a win on the night. Results from the match are listed below: Patrick County 52, Bassett 24 Patrick County Winners: Jonathon Culler (106), Wesley Alexander (113 by 13-3 major decision), Alfredo Gutierrez (120), Juan Gutierrez (126 by Fall), Owen Smith (132 by Fall) Trey Robertson (138 by Fall), Joshua Wright (195 by Fin), Tristan Hardy (220), Raekwon Hagen (285 by Fall) Bassett Winners: Zach Oakes (138 by fall), Drew Fisher (152 by Fall), Nick Stoneman (160), Darius Morrison (170) Patrick County 53, Magna Vista 12 Patrick County Winners: Jonathon Culler (106), Wesley Alexander (113), Alfredo Gutierrez (120 by Tech Fall), Juan Gutierrez (126 by Fall), Owen Smith (132), Trey Robertson (138 by Fall), Darious Williams (152 by Fall), Joshua Wright (195), Raekwon Hagen (285 by Fall) Magna Vista Winners: Teagan Phillips (145 by Fall), Zayvion Estes (220 by Fall) Bassett 42, Magna Vista 24 Bassett Winners: Ethan Lucado (113), Blake Miller (126 by Fall), Brian Angles (132), Drew Fisher (152 by Fall), Nick Stoneman (160), Darrius Morrison (170), Gage Ragans (285 by Fall) Magna Vista Winners: Hunter Amos (120), Chris Doan (138 by Fall), Teagan Phillips (145 by 16-10 decision), Zayion Estes (220 by Fall)
By Bulletin Staff Report
Sierra Hubbard scored 16 points and Missy Hazard added 11 to lead Patrick County to a Piedmont District road win over Bassett, 48-10.
Logan McGhee added seven points and Abby Dillon had six for the Cougars.
Gracie Ratcliffe led the Bengals with five points.
Patrick County improves to 6-3 on the year. They’ll return home to Stuart tonight to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.
Bassett falls to 0-11 on the year. They’ll travel to Halifax County tonight for a 7 p.m. game.
Carlisle 52, Timberlake 42
Carlisle played its second home game of the week Thursday night, and finished with a 52-42 win over Timberlake Christian.
Daisy Harris had 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and six steals for the Chiefs. Amara Harrell added 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and six steals. Tay Giles had six points, four rebounds, and four steals. Alyson Gammons had three points, two rebounds, and Amelia Monroe had two points, and three rebounds.
The Chiefs improve to 2-5 on the year. They’ll return home on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest against Chatham Hall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bassett 66,
Patrick County 47
Dominic Gill led all scorers with 20 points to help Bassett to a 66-47 victory over Patrick County in Stuart Thursday night.
Jaxon Ford added 11 points and Bradley Fuller had 10 for the Bengals.
Austin Walter led the Cougars with 16 points, and Bryson Fulcher added eight.
Bassett improves to 1-9 on the year. They’ll return home tonight for a 7 p.m. contest against Halifax County.
Patrick County falls to 0-10 on the year. They’ll go on the road tonight to Magna Vista for a 7 p.m. game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Louisburg 91,
Patrick Henry CC 85
Patrick Henry Community College returned to the court after a lengthy Christmas break, but couldn’t hold off a surging Louisburg squad in a 91-85 loss at home.
PHCC falls to 2-8 overall, and 2-4 in Region X. They’ll return home on Sunday to take on Bryant & Stratton at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 59,
Heritage 33
For the second time this season, Martinsville defeated Heritage, this time coming on the road in a 59-33 victory.
Nakieyah Hairston had a double-double to lead the Bulldogs, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Destiny Harris added 14 points and three steals.
The Bulldogs improve to 9-4 on the year. They’ll go on the road on Tuesday to G.W.-Danville for a 7 p.m. contest.
McMichael (N.C.) 61,
Bassett 28
Bassett dropped a home contest Wednesday night to visiting McMichael 61-28.
Janaya Ross led the Bengals with eight points, and Gracie Ratcliffe added seven.
Bassett returned home on Thursday for a make-up game against Patrick County.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Magna Vista 68,
McMichael (N.C.) 54
Magna Vista avenged an earlier loss to McMichael with a home victory over the Phoenix Wednesday night, 68-54.
Spencer Hairston led the Warriors with 24 points. Courdae Gravely added 16, and Ryan Johnson had 13.
The Warriors improve to 6-7 on the year. They’ll return home on Friday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Patrick County defeats Bassett, Magna Vista in meet
Patrick County defeated two Piedmont District rivals in Stuart Wednesday night, with a 52-24 win over Bassett, and a 53-12 victory over Magna Vista.
Bassett defeated Magna Vista 42-24 to pick up a win on the night.
Results from the match are listed below:
Patrick County 52, Bassett 24
Patrick County Winners: Jonathon Culler (106), Wesley Alexander (113 by 13-3 major decision), Alfredo Gutierrez (120), Juan Gutierrez (126 by Fall), Owen Smith (132 by Fall) Trey Robertson (138 by Fall), Joshua Wright (195 by Fin), Tristan Hardy (220), Raekwon Hagen (285 by Fall)
Bassett Winners: Zach Oakes (138 by fall), Drew Fisher (152 by Fall), Nick Stoneman (160), Darius Morrison (170)
Patrick County 53, Magna Vista 12
Patrick County Winners: Jonathon Culler (106), Wesley Alexander (113), Alfredo Gutierrez (120 by Tech Fall), Juan Gutierrez (126 by Fall), Owen Smith (132), Trey Robertson (138 by Fall), Darious Williams (152 by Fall), Joshua Wright (195), Raekwon Hagen (285 by Fall)
Magna Vista Winners: Teagan Phillips (145 by Fall), Zayvion Estes (220 by Fall)
Bassett 42, Magna Vista 24
Bassett Winners: Ethan Lucado (113), Blake Miller (126 by Fall), Brian Angles (132), Drew Fisher (152 by Fall), Nick Stoneman (160), Darrius Morrison (170), Gage Ragans (285 by Fall)
Magna Vista Winners: Hunter Amos (120), Chris Doan (138 by Fall), Teagan Phillips (145 by 16-10 decision), Zayion Estes (220 by Fall)
